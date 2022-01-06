BOYS BASKETBALL
Christian Fellowship 63
VS FULTON CITY 32
The Eagles of Christian Fellowship started out the New Year with a W as they beat Fulton City 63-32. Andrew Dunning and Luke Grigg played keys roles in the victory with Dunning leading all scorers with 20 points while Griggs came up with 16. Two areas where the Eagles thrived was forcing Bulldog turnovers and turning them into 22 points and dominating in the paint with 40 points.
For the Bulldogs, Dylan Jackson led the team with 13 points, 3 of 5 from the field and 7 of 8 from the charity stripe.
FULTON COUNTY 62 VS HICKMAN COUNTY 43
Three players hit the double-digit mark in points scored for the Fulton County Pilots, helping them beat Hickman County 62-43. Dakyran led all scorers with 23 points, Jayden Smith followed with 12 and Omarion Pierce was right on his tail with 11 points.
On the Hickman side of the ball, Garrett Ward led his team with 15 points and Eli Prince contributed 13 points to go along with 16 rebounds for a double-double.
GIRLS BASKETBALL UNION COUNTY 58 VS PADUCAH TILGHMAN 47
The Lady Blue Tornado of Paducah Tilghman played in the first round of the 2A Sectional Tournament on Tuesday night against Union County. Unfortunately for Tilghman they fell short, losing 58-47 and were eliminated from the tournament. Stats were not immediately available.
CARLISLE COUNTY 66 VS LIVINGSTON CENTRAL 37
Kierra Whitaker put up 21 points, shooting 10 for 22, in the Lady Comets 66-37 win over Livingston Central on Tuesday night. She led all scorers and was one of seven Lady Comets to put points on the board contributing to the 29-point victory. Macee Hogancamp and Karlie Gibson snagged their fair share of rebounds with Hogancamp pulling down 11 and Gibson grabbed 10.
Christian Fellowship 79 VS FULTON CITY 64
A dominant first half performance by the Lady Eagles was enough to hold the Lady Bulldogs off despite a reverse in the second half. The Lady Eagles won 79-64 over Fulton City on Tuesday night with Gracie Howard and the helm and Lily Burnett right on her tail. Four Lady Eagles scored in the double-digits but Howard led with 22 points, Burnett had 20, Jayden Jackson had 12 and Renee Shields had 10.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Mia Martin led with 19 points followed closely behind by Jasmine McCloyn with 17.
FULTON COUNTY 55 VS HICKMAN COUNTY 43
JaMesha Brown had a 27-point night as the Fulton County Lady Pilots beat the Lady Falcons of Hickman County 55-43. All seven athletes that saw minutes in Tuesday’s game put points on the board ranging from 27 points down to three.
Rancey Skaggs led the Lady Falcons with 16 points followed by Justice Midyett who had 10 points.
