FRIDAY BOYS BASKETBALL Carlisle County vs. Paducah Tilghm
an
Paducah Tilghman’s season opener didn’t go as planned as they fell 84-79 to Carlisle County.
The Comets won their second game of the year in big thanks to a phenomenal performance from senior Garrett Hayden.
He joined just 17 other athletes in the state of Kentucky to put up 70 or more points in a basketball game. Hayden scored 70 points, added nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks.
The Blue Tornado were led by Jayvion Powell who put up 28 points on 11-16 shooting and 3-4 from the charity stripe.
Tragen Arthur followed with 20 points on 4-6 shooting and 4-6 from behind the arc with Mian Shaw adding 12 points and 4-5 from the free throw line.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Carlisle County vs. Paducah TilghmanTilghman couldn’t get the win in their second game of the season against the Lady Comets in their home opener on Friday night as Carlisle County pulled out the 61-49 win. Diamond Gray led Tilghman with 15 points and Kiarri Jackson put up 13 points with nine points from behind the arc.
Kierra Whitaker scored 19 points to lead the Lady Comets followed by Maddison Wright who put up 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
McCracken County vs. Henderson County
Two top-20 ranked teams in the McCracken County Lady Mustangs (No. 20) and Henderson County Lady Colonels (No. 16) faced off on Friday night for Henderson County’s home opener.
McCracken County shot 50% from the field, hauled in 32 rebounds as a team and had 10 steals. Destiny Thomas led the way with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks and Caroline Sivills pulled down seven rebounds.
SATURDAY BOYS BASKETBALL McCracken vs. HighlandsThree games into the season and the McCracken County Mustangs still hold a perfect record after beating the Highlands Bluebirds in overtime at Marshall County Hoopfest on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Highlands is the reigning 2020 state champions and were ranked No. 9 heading into the matchup with the Mustangs ranked No. 13 in the state.
The Mustangs pulled out the 63-57 win thanks to four Mustangs hitting double-digits. Brant Brower led with 17 points with six points from the charity stripe.
Ian Hart, Cason Tilford and Jack McCune all had 12 points with Hart grabbing eight boards, Tilford hitting 6-8 from the free throw line and McCune shooting 5-10 from the field.
GIRLS BASKETBALL McCracken vs. Christian Academy-LouisvilleThe Lady Mustangs finished off their busy weekend beating the Lady Centurions 48-36 in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic on Saturday. McCracken County now holds a 4-0 opening record all in the matter of six days. Destiny Thomas once again dominated with 18 points and adding seven rebounds. Caroline Sivills and Shymiya Daye each grabbed nine boards. At half the Lady Mustangs led 20-16 and finished the night adding 28 more points in the second half for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.