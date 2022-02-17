BM: Jamison Smith and Jace Birney — 17, Phillip Duncan — 9, Kameron English — 7, Jerrico Wilson — 6, Dylan Frost — 3, Jamfert Barber — 2

FC: Camarae Cobb — 15, Dylan Jackson and Ethan Pettigrew — 10, Isaiah Kimble — 6, Kabrian Burton — 5, Cameron Morris — 2

Fulton County 69, CCA 64

FC: Dakyran Gossett and Willie Campbell — 19, Chade Everett — 15, Omarion Pierce — 8, JShon Jones — 5, Jaylen Esters — 3

CCA: Jamison Smith — 25, Prince Kahnplaye — 16, Tyson Winsett — 13, Ty Wilson — 6, Jonathan Chestnut — 4

Hickman County 75, Christian Fellowship 63

HC: Eli Prince — 18, Kelen Johnson — 17, Isaiah Pettit — 15, Garrett Ward — 12, Anderson Burpo — 7, Walker McClanahan — 5, Aiden Newton — 1

CFS: Andrew Dunning — 21, Bryce Cary — 13, Elijah Grigg — 10, Isaac Hovekamp — 9, Luke Grigg — 8, Brady Fletcher — 2

Webster County 58, Marshall County 49

MC: Quinn Smith — 18, Cole Mills — 12, Kole Sedlock — 8, Colby Schroader — 5, Hunter Wallace — 4, Wade Moore — 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ballard Memorial 45, Fulton City 41

BM: Kaylee O’Conner — 6, Kate O’Neill — 5, Johnna Riggs — 3, Hannah Monroe — 2, Amyah Smith — 2

Stats for Fulton City were not immediately available.

Calloway County 53, Lyon County 47

CC: Kayler Lowe — 18, Madison Futrell — 16, Addi Schumacher — 10, Reese Settle — 7, Jaycee Crouch — 2

Christian Fellowship 45, Hickman County 38

CFS: Lillian Burnett — 15, Gracie Howard — 14, Jayden Jackson — 5, Alyssa Warren and Renee Shield — 4, Rhema Howard — 3

HC: Rancey Skaggs — 11, McKenzie Wilber — 9, Anna Howell — 8, Justice Midyett — 6, Bayleigh Basch — 4

Marshall County 49, Webster County 42

MC: Halle Langhi — 21, Skylar Waller — 14, Jade Driver — 8, Chevelle Henson — 4, Mia Teague — 2

McCracken County 59, Mayfield 26

Destiny Thomas — 17, Caroline Sivills — 11, Mikee Buchanan — 11, Claire Johnson — 8, Shymiya Daye — 6, Haidyn Green — 3, Kendall Redd — 3

Stats for Mayfield were not immediately available.

