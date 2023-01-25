Scores around town
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Fulton TN 57, Fulton City 49
McCracken County 70, St. Mary 44
Calloway County 52, Graves County 47
Marshall County 79, Christian Fellowship 49
Ballard Memorial 82, Community Christian 68
Paducah Tilghman 70, Massac County, IL 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Graves County 45, Calloway County 34
Marshall County 59, Christian Fellowship 51
Livingston Central 35, Murray 30
Ballard Memorial 59, Community Christian 22
McCracken County 87, St. Mary 20
South Fulton TN 72, Fulton City 31
