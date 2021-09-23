Paducah Tilghman
Tilghman hasn’t had much playing time across many of their athletic programs due to COVID-19 cancellations across the board. Volleyball did play Marshall County on Monday night as well as the girls soccer team who played Caldwell County on Tuesday night.
The volleyball team beat the Lady Marshals 3-1 (25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22). Several players recorded double-digits in digs as well as one athlete achieving a double-double. Seniors Helen Allen led the way with 15 digs, Bailey Schipp followed with 13 and Lexi Roof had 10. Roof recorded the double-double with 28 assists to go along with her digs.
Soccer traveled to Caldwell County on Tuesday night with hopes of bouncing back from a COVID cancellations. The Lady Tornado fought hard but ultimately lost 3-2 to the Lady Tigers.
Marshall vs. Christian Fellowship
As neighbors across the street from one another, the Lady Marshals and Lady Eagles know each other well. Tuesdays match-up was the third meeting of the season. The first two meetings were split, the first was a 3-1 decision in favor of Marshall, the second was a 2-1 game for Christian Fellowship. Marshall County came out ready to play and took the 3-0 win (25-16, 25-15, 25-18).
Boys Golf
St. Mary, McCracken and Murray squared off at Paxton Park for the last match of the season. The match was hosted by St. Mary who won as a team with a score of 161 led by Rocco Zakutney who shot 1-under-par. McCracken scored 169 as a team led by Abe Dumas shooting 41 and Murray scoring 228 as a team with Ian Dahncke shooting 52.
The Marshall County boys golf team played in the KGCA All-State Championship over the weekend. They tied for seventh place with South Oldham High School, scoring 47-over-par as a team. Trey Wall led the way with a score of 4-under-par followed by Camdyn McLeod with 13-over-par, Ryan Stokes with 16-over-par, David Jack Morris with 25-over-par and Hayden Powell shooting 26-over-par.
Massac County vs. Herrin
Across the river, the Lady Patriots of Massac County defeated Herrin 2-1 (25-21, 14-25, 25-18). Abigail Martin recorded an impressive 36 assists to go along with 6 digs and Libby Conkle brought in 22 digs of her own. Massac now boasts a 15-7 record.
