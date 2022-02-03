Boys Basketball:
Murray 70 vs. Christian Fellowship 57
Nine players contributed to the Murray Tigers 70-point game on Tuesday night against Christian Fellowship. Grant Whitaker led with 18 points on 8-13 shooting and 2-6 from deep, followed closely behind by Trey Boggess who added 16 points for the Tigers. He shot 5-8 from the field and 3-5 from behind the arc while adding three free throws, eight rebounds and six assists. Andrew Dunning had a stellar night for the Eagles, putting up 27 points, 18 of which were made from behind the arc. Isaac Hovekamp added 12 points. The Tigers now hold an 18-3 record while the Eagles sit at 9-12.
Community Christian Academy 78 vs. Eagle Ridge Christian (Cape Girardeau), MO 37
The Warriors of Community Christian Academy hustled on Tuesday night against Eagle Ridge Christian, beating the Missouri team 78-37. Four Warriors put up double-digit points with Prince Kahnplaye leading the charge with 27 points. Tyson Winsett added 17, Jamison Smith contributed 12 and Ty Wilson added 11. CCA is currently on a 5-game win streak and holds a 12-10 record with seven games left in the regular season.
Hickman 79 vs. Fulton City 64
After a tough rivalry loss to Carlisle County on Monday night, the Hickman County Falcons got right back to work on Tuesday, beating fellow First District opponent Fulton City 79-64. Kelen Johnson was one of four Falcons who put up double-digit points with 22 points on 9-11 shooting. Eli Prince followed with 19, Garrett Ward added 17 and Isaiah Pettit had 12. Ethan Pettigrew led the Bulldogs with 23 points while Camarae Cobb and Dylan Jackson each followed with 19 points apiece. The Falcons now hold an 8-13 record and the Bulldogs sit at 2-17.
Marshall County 52 vs. Caldwell County 49
The 52-49 win over Caldwell County on Tuesday night gives Marshall County a record of 15-8. They currently sit in third place in the First Region standings behind McCracken County and Murray. The Marshals have six games remaining before the Fourth District tournament begins and will play four region games in that time. Stats for the game were not immediately available.
Girls Basketball:
Murray 36 vs. Christian Fellowship 27
A strong fourth quarter helped propel the Murray Lady Tigers to a 36-27 victory over Christian Fellowship on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers led 19-15 going into the final quarter and put up 15 points to close out the game. Alyssa Daughrity and Mylee Smith led the way with 10 points each. Madeline Howell followed up with eight points, Brooklyne Darnell added five and Riley Campbell had three. Gracie Howard scored 12 points to lead the scoring for the Lady Eagles. Lillian Burnett added 10 points; Rhema Howard added three points and Jayden Jackson rounded out the scoring with two points. Christian Fellowship now holds a 15-6 record and Murray sits at 4-13.
Hickman County 51 vs. Fulton City 36
The Lady Falcons of Hickman County snapped a 5-game losing streak with their 51-36 win over Fulton City on Tuesday night. Three players led in double-digits with five Lady Falcons scoring total. Anna Howell led with 17 points and seven rebounds, McKenzie Wilber added 12 points and Justice Midyett put up 11. Rancey Skaggs put up six points and Brooklyn Naranjo added five points. Brittany Maclin led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points, followed by Asianna Patton and TaJashia Macklin with seven points each. Hickman County currently sits with a record of 4-12 and Fulton City holds a 3-15 record.
Carlisle County 46 vs. Livingston Central 28
The Lady Comets of Carlisle County beat Livingston Central 46-28 on Tuesday night with Kiera Whitaker leading the scoring charge with 21 points. Tristen Tyler added nine points, Maddison Wright contributed six points and Malle McGee added five, while Karlie Gibson hauled in 10 rebounds on the night. Carlisle County now holds a 16-6 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.