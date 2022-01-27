BOYS BASKETBALL
Marshall County 73 vs. Christian Fellowship 42
Close neighbors Marshall County and Christian Fellowship met on the Marshals hardwood for a double-header night of basketball. The Marshals held strong on their home floor, outscoring the Eagles by more than double in the first three quarters of play. Colby Schroader led Marshall County in scoring with 16 points on 6-8 shooting and 4-5 from deep. He was joined by Wade Moore and Trey Wall in the double-digit club with 13 and 11 points respectively. Elijah Grigg was the sole double-digit scorer for the Eagles with 18 points on 6-11 shooting and 2-4 from behind the arc.
McCracken County 63 vs. St. Mary 39
The Mustangs and Vikings met on the Viking Ship on Tuesday night in a Second District meeting where McCracken County won 63-39. Three Mustangs hit the double-digit mark with Jack McCune leading the way with 23 points. Brant Brower followed up with 14 points and Cason Tilford adding 10. For the Vikings it was Cade Fleming who led with 11 points followed by Owen Mikel with eight points.
South Fulton, TN 77 vs. Fulton City 68
Fulton City lost to South Fulton, TN in overtime 77-69 on Tuesday night. Camarae Cobb had an impressive night scoring 27 points, knocking down 15 points from behind the arc. Dylan Jackson followed up with 16 points, nine of which came from the charity stripe, while Isaiah Kimble pulled down 16 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calloway County 55 vs. Paducah Tilghman 49
The Lady Lakers hosted the Lady Blue Tornado on Tuesday night where Calloway County won 55-49. Sayler Lowe led the home team with 22 points on 9-12 shooting, followed by Jaycee Crouch with 15 points and Madison Futrell with 10. Stats were not immediately available for Paducah Tilghman.
Marshall County 71 vs. Christian Fellowship 28
Skylar Waller had quite a night in the Lady Marshals 71-28 win over the Lady Eagles on Tuesday. She put up 36 points on 13-18 shooting and 6-8 from deep. Marshall County outscored Christian Fellowship 30-5 in the opening quarter to really make their mark on the game. Lily Burnett led the Lady Eagles with 16 points on 6-11 shooting, followed by Gracie Howard with eight, with Jayden Jackson and Alyssa Warren rounding out the scoring with two points each.
Mayfield 52 vs. Murray 35
Mayfield beat Murray on Tuesday night 52-35. Stats for both teams were not immediately available. With the win, the Lady Cardinals now hold a 5-8 record while Murray sits at 3-11. Up next for Mayfield is a home game against Ballard Memorial on Friday, Jan. 28 while the Lady Tigers next game will be against Webster County the same night.
McCracken County 66 vs. Madisonville- North Hopkins 50
The Lady Mustangs advanced to a record of 19-1 on Tuesday night after beating the Lady Maroons 66-50. McCracken went on the road for this game with Destiny Thomas leading the team with 22 points followed by Claire Johnson with 19 and Caroline Sivills with 12.
South Fulton, TN 67 vs. Fulton City 29
Fulton City lost to their southern neighbors across the state line, South Fulton, TN 67-29 on Tuesday night. All five Lady Bulldogs that saw minutes contributed to the 29-point game. Takyra Taylor led with eight points, Jasmine McCloyn had seven, Mia Martin had six points, with Asianna Patton and Brittany Maclin rounding out the points with four each.
Owen County 72 vs. Carlisle County 46
Carlisle County played Owen County in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament bright and early on Wednesday morning in Richmond, KY. Unfortunately for the Lady Comets they fell 72-46 and their All “A” run came to an end. Sophomore Kierra Whitaker dropped 21 points in the morning, one game after hitting the 1,000 point mark on Monday night. Maddison Wright added 10 of her own points.
Lyon County 59 vs. Campbellsville 40
The Lyon County Lady Lyons played in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament early on Wednesday morning.
They advanced with a 59-40 win with Calista Collins at the helm with 17 points and Rose Smith following with 10.
They advance to play Covington Holy Cross on Friday morning.
