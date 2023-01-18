Scores around town
BOYS BASKETBALL
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 2:10 am
Scores around town
BOYS BASKETBALL
McCracken County 70, Carlisle County 39
Mustangs Scoring: C. Purvis-21, j. McCune-19, J. Bridges-7, J. Venable-6, J. Klope-5, J. Bradley-4, D. Jackson-4, C. Fulcher-3, J. Crum-2, Z. Smith-1
Marshall County 69, Caldwell 31
Marshall: T. Wall-12, A. Staples 11
Calloway County 87, Christian Fellowship 38
Ballard Memorial 63, Hickman County 47
Mayfield 49, Fulton County 38
Lyon County 89, Webster County 79
Dawson Springs 72, Community Christian 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ballard Memorial 44, Hickman County 42
Calloway County 56, Christian Fellowship 53
Grayson County 48, Tilghman 47
Graves County 54, Murray 33
