Shelby CoUNTY Lady Rocket Invitational:
Lady Marshals took fourth place: 1 Trinity Beth, 5-under-par 67; 9 Katie Roberts, 1-over-par 73; T41 CeCelia Ray, 18-over-par 90; T41 Skylar Waller, 18-over-par 90; 68 Elsie Riley, 29-over-par 101.
Lady Mustangs tied for 10th place: T13 Sophie Hollowell, 5-over-par 77; 40 Ann McCall-Moore, 17-over-par 89; T41 Ella Shelbourne, 18-over-par 90; T77 Laynie Kidd, 35-over-par 107; T77 Claire Felker, 35-over-par 107.
Lady Vikings: 26 Ellie Roof, 10-over-par 82.
Mustangs: Tyler Dew, 5-over-par 77; Cannon Ford, 6-over-par 78; Camryn Beatty, 11-over-par 83; Alec Rudy, 12-over-par 84.
LPGA Tour: Emma Talley is currently T18 in the Ladies Scottish Open with a card of 3-under-par after two rounds of play.
103rd Kentucky Open: Patrick Newcomb took first place to win the 103rd Kentucky Open with a score of 10-under-par 206 through three rounds of play (67,71,68).
