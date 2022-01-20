Boys Basketball
Marshall 63 Fulton City 28
Kole Sedlock led the Marshals with 14 points in their 63-28 win over Fulton City. Colby Schroader followed up with nine points while Cole Mills, Trey Wall and Quinn Smith each added eight. For the Bulldogs, it was Camarae Cobb who led with 12 points followed by Dylan Jackson with nine points. Marshall County will host Calloway County on Friday night and Fulton City will play Fulton County the same night.
Mayfield 57 Fulton County 48
Mayfield now holds a 9-3 record with Tuesdays 57-48 win over Fulton County. They will play Community Christian Academy on the road on Friday night. Stats were not immediately available for the Cardinals. For the Pilots, Dakyran Gossett put up 24 points to lead the team, followed by Jayden Smith who added 13 points. Fulton County now sits at 5-7 and will host Fulton City on Friday.
Murray 80 Christian Fellowship 53
Four Tigers put up double-digit points on Tuesday night when Murray beat Christian Fellowship 80-53. Lincoln English led with 19 points followed by Grant Whitaker with 17. Trey Boggess added 13 and Kobe Watson put up 10. English pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double. Murray will head to Paducah Tilghman on Jan. 24 for their next game. Isaac Hovekamp and Andrew Dunning were the double-digit scorers for CFS. Hovekamp scored 22 while Dunning added 11. They will play Highlands Latin as part of the KCAC Tournament starting on Friday for their next contest.
Paducah Tilghman 77 Hopkins County Central 64
The Blue Tornado beat out Hopkins County Central 77-64 on Tuesday night. Jayvion Powell led Tilghman with 25 points. He shot 6-9 from the field and 4-6 from behind the arc. Mian Shaw followed up with 16 points, Tragen Arthur added 13 and Landon Fitzgerald had 10. The Blue Tornado now hold a 11-4 record with McCracken County up next.
Girls Basketball
McCracken County 64 Owensboro Catholic 63
Claire Johnson put the game away at the buzzer with a layup to give the Lady Mustangs the 64-63 win over Owensboro Catholic. On the night Johnson scored 23 points to lead the team, 20 of which were scored in the second half of play. Destiny Thomas followed with 22 points, 16 in the second half as well. McCracken County now boasts a 16-1 record and have won their last nine games straight. Up next is a trip to Medina, TN on Thursday before taking on Paducah Tilghman on Friday.
Christian Fellowship 47 Murray 32
Lily Burnett hit her 1000th point in the Christian Fellowship 47-32 win over Murray on Tuesday night. She scored 14 points on the night. Gracie Howard was the lead scorer for CFS with 25 points. Alyssa Daughrity led the Lady Tigers with 15 points and seven rebounds followed by Kaydence Kindle with nine points. Stats were not immediately available for CFS. The Lady Eagles now hold a 12-3 record while the Lady Tigers sit at 3-10.
Crittenden County 52 Paducah Tilghman 45
Stats were not immediately available for the Lady Blue Tornado. They fell 52-45 to Crittenden County, their third straight loss for a record of 9-7. Up next is a match against district foe McCracken County on Friday as part of a double-header that evening.
Graves County 51 Obion County Central (Troy), TN 50
With just a one point difference, the Lady Eagles of Graves County came out victorious with a 51-50 win over Obion County Central, TN. Anna Whitaker and Morgan Alexander led the team in scoring with 14 and 12 respectively. Graves County has now won their last three straight games and holds an 11-3 record with Jackson, MO as their next opponents.
Mayfield 49 Fulton County 36
Stats were not immediately available for Mayfield in their 49-36 win over Fulton County on Tuesday. The win gives them a 3-7 record. Their next opponent will be Community Christian Academy on Friday night as part of a double-header between the two schools. JaMesha Brown led the Lady Pilots with 16 points and five rebounds and was the only Lady Pilot to step up to the free throw line. Fulton County now sits at 3-6 and will next take on Fulton City on Friday night.
