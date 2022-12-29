Scores around town
BOYS BASKETBALL
Updated: December 29, 2022 @ 1:17 am
Butler 86, St. Mary 51
Pinckneyville 69, Ballard Memorial 50
Bomber scoring- 24 Birney, 16 English, 7 Overstreet, 6 Smith, 3 Miller, 3 Myatt, 3 Wilson, 2 Duncan
Jerseyville 65, Ballard Memorial 64
Bomber scoring- 24 Birney, 16 English, 7 Overstreet, 6 Smith, 3 Miller, 3 Myatt, 3 Wilson, 2 Duncan
Hickman County 76, Gleason, TN 45
Lake County 71, Fulton City 51
Paducah Tilghman 56, Carbondale IL 34
Powell- 19, McMullen 2, Woodfork 2, Harris 4, Campbell 4, Payne 4, Shaw 14, Williams 7
Marion, AR 69, Paducah Tilghman 59
Tilghman- Powell 14, McMullen 2, Woodfork 9, Campbell 6, Payne 7, Shaw 17, Williams 1, West 3
Tilgham will play for 3rd place against Marion IL on Thursday
St. Xavier OH 75, Murray 49
McCracken County 64, Beechwood 54
McCracken- J. McCune-25, C. Purvis-14, C. Miller-14, J. Bradley-5, J. Bridges-4, J. Klope-2
Spain Park 60, Marshall County 38
Evansville 75, Carlisle County 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ryle 63, McCracken County 60
McCracken scoring- D. Thomas-29, C. Johnson-13, C. Sivills-8, B. Benton-6, M. Buchanan-3, J. Bufford-1
Marshall County 59, Northwest 44
Marshall scoring- L. Schroader 19, C. Henson 13
McCracken 65, Bowling Green 62 (Overtime)
McCracken Scoring- C. Johnson- 22, D. Thomas- 22, M. Buchanan- 13, C. Sivills- 6, R. Hill-2
