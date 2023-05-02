BASEBALL
Mayfield 18, Community Christian 0
BASEBALL
Mayfield 18, Community Christian 0
Carlisle County 13, Fulton County 2
Carlisle County 14, Fulton County 1
Graves County 5, Ballard Memorial 2
Hickman County 15, Fulton City 0
Hickman County 17, Fulton City 0
Caldwell County 8, St. Mary 2
Christian Fellowship 7, Heritage Christian 6
Lyon County 12, Livingston Central 5
SOFTBALL
Carlisle County 18, Fulton County 0
Carlisle County 22, Fulton County 2
Livingston Central 7, Lyon County 1
Marshall County 3, Graves County 2
Community Christian Academy 11, Mayfield 2
Paducah Tilghman 5, Murray 3
Obion Central 15, Hickman County 1
Chrisitan Fellowship 11, Heritage Christian 2
TENNIS
MCCRACKEN V GRAVES
BOYS SINGLES
Haden Scruggs v Mason Whitaker 8-0 MC
Hutch Crabtree v Griffin Straub 8-0 MC
Aaron Lundberg v Aiden Meadows 8-0 MC
Noel Puertollano v Mason Kirby 8-0 MC
Om Patel v Jackson Riley 8-0 MC
Hayden Taylor v Asher McClain 8-0 MC
BOYS DOUBLES
McIntosh/Crabtree v Whitaker/Straub 8-0 MC
Scruggs/Lundberg v Meadows/Kirby 8-1 MC
Taylor/Braboy v Riley/Marler 8-0 MC
GIRLS SINGLES
Sophie Hollowell v Ellie Swift 8-1 MC
Lilli Smith v Brooklyn Williams 8-0 MC
Pratha Patel v Lydia Bradley 8-0 MC
Cassidy Parker v Albany O’Neill 8-0 MC
Alex Poore v Lily Gossum 8-0 MC
Claire Kemp v Natalie Newsom 8-0 MC
GIRLS DOUBLES
Smith/Patel v Swift/O’Neill 8-1 MC
Parker/Poore v Williams/Bradley 8-2 MC
Hollowell/Kemp v Gossum/Sloan 8-0 MC
