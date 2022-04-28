Local high school softball and baseball teams took advantage of the beautiful weather Tuesday night and got some games in.
Softball
Ballard Memorial 23, Christian Fellowship 12
Calloway County 6, Paducah Tilghman 3
Carlisle County 9, Murray 5
Crittenden County 6, Marshall County 2
Graves County 2, Hickman County 0
Lyon County 12, Trigg County 9
Massac County 5, Harrisburg 3
Mayfield 3, St. Mary 1
McCracken County 14, Livingston Central 0 (5 innings)
Baseball
Caldwell County 18, Hopkins County Central 2 (5 innings)
Calloway County 9, Ballard Memorial 5
Carlisle County 9, Hickman County 0
Graves County 9, Mayfield 2
Harrisburg 9, Massac County 0
Lyon County 11, Trigg County 0 (5 innings)
Marshall County 7, Murray 3
McCracken County 6, St. Mary 0
While not a normal occurrence on a Wednesday night, there were four games played on Wednesday night. Calloway County hosted Christian County and Lyon County played Livingston Central and Fulton City played a double-header in South Fulton, TN.
Wednesday Baseball
Christian County 11, Calloway County 5
South Fulton 9, Fulton City 2 (5 innings)
South Fulton 20, Fulton City 0 (3 innings)
Lyon County 20, Livingston Central 0
