Community Christian vs. McCracken County

McCracken wins 3-0

Hickman vs. St. Mary

St. Mary win 3-0

Girls Soccer

St. Mary vs. Crittenden

St. Mary win 7-5

Calloway County vs. Mayfield

Calloway win 10-0

Boys Soccer

Calloway County vs. Mayfield

Calloway win 2-1 (overtime)

University Heights vs. Marshall County

Marshall win 9-0

Boys Golf

St. Mary avenges the 3 sport sweep by McCracken by defeating their golf team today in match play. Rocco Zakutney wins 2-1 over Abe Dumes.

Palmer Sims wins 4-3 over Camryn Beatty. Cade Fleming wins 5-4 over Alec Rudy. Luke Wilson looses 1-0 to Boyd Sage. Aidan Hahn looses 3-2 to Cannon Ford.

