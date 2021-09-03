Community Christian vs. McCracken County
McCracken wins 3-0
Hickman vs. St. Mary
St. Mary win 3-0
Girls Soccer
St. Mary vs. Crittenden
St. Mary win 7-5
Calloway County vs. Mayfield
Calloway win 10-0
Boys Soccer
Calloway County vs. Mayfield
Calloway win 2-1 (overtime)
University Heights vs. Marshall County
Marshall win 9-0
Boys Golf
St. Mary avenges the 3 sport sweep by McCracken by defeating their golf team today in match play. Rocco Zakutney wins 2-1 over Abe Dumes.
Palmer Sims wins 4-3 over Camryn Beatty. Cade Fleming wins 5-4 over Alec Rudy. Luke Wilson looses 1-0 to Boyd Sage. Aidan Hahn looses 3-2 to Cannon Ford.
