Saturday Boys Basketball Evansville Reitz, IN 59 vs McCracken County 53The Mustangs fell in just their second game this season on Saturday when they travelled the Evansville, Ind.
Brant Brower led the Mustangs with 14 points, shooting 4-8 from behind the arc and 1-1 from the field. Jack McCune added 13 of his own points and Max Blackwell finished off the double-digit scorers with 11. McCracken County shot 11-23 from the 3-point line as a team and uncharacteristically only shot two free throws the whole game.
Calloway County 80 Christian Fellowship 58
Calloway County now sit at 4-3 after their win over Christian Fellowship on Saturday. Five Lakers put up 10 points or more, with Jonah Butler leading the way with 16. Eli Finley contributed 15, Conner Lockhart and Zach Hudgin both had 13, and Matthew Ray added 10.
Isaac Hovekamp led both teams with 22 points, including a perfect 6-6 performance from the charity stripe. Andrew Dunning added 13 points and Luke Griggs contributed 11.
Murray 72 vs. Apollo 43
The Tigers had three players contribute points in the double-digits. Trey Boggess had a team high 18 points, shooting a perfect 5-5 from the field, Caleb Gill was right on his tail with 17 points and a team high eight rebounds and Lincoln English added 11 points. Murray remains perfect this season, having won all six games thus far.
Saturday Girls Basketball Ballard Memorial 59 vs. Community Christian Academy 11With Saturdays win over Community Christian Academy, the Lady Bombers improve their season record to 3-2. The Lady Warriors played host to the Lady Bombers as they hosted their CCA Warrior Christmas Tournament. CCA now holds a record of 1-6.
The games stats were not immediately available.
Carlisle County 71 vs. Christian Fellowship 62
Gracie Howard put up an incredible performance against Carlisle County in the CCA Warrior Christmas Tournament. Despite the 34-point performance the Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Comets 71-62. Howard shot 14-23 from the field, and 6-11 from the charity stripe. Lily Burnett joined her as the other double-digit scorer when she added 14 points on 7-10 shooting.
The Comets had four double-digit scorers, with Tristen Tyler leading the way with 21 points. Kiera Whitaker put up 14 points while Malle McGee and Maddison Wright each added 10.
Carlisle County 56 vs. Trigg County 51
In another CCA Warrior Christmas Tournament Game, the Carlisle County Lady Comets continued to impress as they beat Trigg County 56-51. Kierra Whitaker had another impressive game with 19 points this go around, she shot 6-10 from the free throw line. Alexis Johnson put up 12 points on 5-8 shooting and Maddison Wright put up a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Graves County 56 vs. Vienna, IL 39
After taking a break from basketball due to the Tornadoes that tore through Graves County, the Lady Eagles stepped back to the court to travel to Vienna, IL where they won 56-39. Anna Whitaker scored 14 points for the Lady Eagles on a 6-14 shooting night. Conlee Spann joined her in double-digits with 13 points on 5-10 shooting and 3-6 from the free throw line.
Paducah Tilghman vs. 66 Meridian (Mounds), IL 62
In the intense final minutes of play, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado pulled off the 66-62 win over Meridian (Mounds) IL. Rosie Minter was the home teams leading scorer with 19 points. She shot 8-12 from the field and added another three points from the charity stripe and pulled down 14 rebounds. Diamond Gray followed it up with 17 points and Kiarri Jackson added 13 points.
Sunday Girls Basketball McCracken County 62 vs. Franklin County 45
The Lady Mustangs started their journey in the Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament on Sunday where they beat No. 12 Franklin County, 62-45. Destiny Thomas had an impressive 23 points, including a very good 15-18 performance from the free throw line.
Claire Johnson added 16 points of her own to round out the double-digit scorers. She shot 3-8 from the field and a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe. McCracken County improves continues their dominant performance, keeping a perfect record and improving to 7-0 with the win over Franklin County.
