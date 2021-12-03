The Bombers fell to the Tigers 62-45 on Thursday night. Caldwell took the early lead after eight minutes of play 17-5 and maintained that lead the entire way.
Jace Birney had the hot hand for the Bombers with 26 points, he comes off a 16 point game against Marshall County on Tuesday night. Kameron English put up nine points, Phillip Duncan knocked down five points, Jamison Smith had three points and Jerrico Wilson had two.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Murray @ Trigg County
The Lady Tigers and Lady Wildcats kept things close with a score of 10-10 at the end of the first quarter.
When heading into the locker room, Trigg County held a slight advantage at 20-14 and from there the lead continued to grow. With one last quarter to play the Wildcats led 32-25 and finished the night with the 38-29 win.
Lyon County @Marshall County (Hoopfest)
As hosts, the Lady Marshals put up a performance that matched their fans expectations, beating the Lady Lyons 58-25. After eight minutes of play,
Marshall County led 24-4 and kept the momentum going into halftime.
The Lady Marshals shot 54% from the field in the first half of play.
Chevelle Henson led the way with 15 points after three quarters of play followed closely behind by Halle Langhi with 14 points.
Henson was awarded MVP for the game with 17 total points and five rebounds.
