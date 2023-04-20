TENNIS
Paducah Tilghman 20 v Graves County 0
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 1:21 am
Whitson McNeill v Mason Whitaker PT 8-0
Cameron Wright v Mason Kirby PT 8-0
Alex McMillan v Griffen Straub PT 8-3
Banks Lafont v Aiden Meadows PT 8-0
Wilson Brown v Brax Fowler PT 8-2
Leyton Morris v Jackson Riley PT 8-1
Nolan Waller v Asher McClain PT 8-0
Lafont/Brown v Whitaker/Kirby PT 8-4
Wright/Waller v Fowler/Meadows PT 8-2
McMillan/Morris v Riley Straub PT 8-0
Abby Brown v Ellie Swift PT 8-0
Meghan Gruber v Brooklyn Williams PT 8-4
Maddie Dowe v Lydia Bradley PT 8-0
Alex Anderson v Albany O’Neill PT 8-0
Addison Winklepeck v Lily Gossman PT 8-1
Christian Anderson v Natalie Newson PT 8-0
Lucy Lebunn v Bailey Johnson PT 8-0
Gruber/Dowe v Williams/Swift PT 8-2
Winklepeck/Anderson v Bradley/O’Neill PT 8-1
Anderson/Lebunn v Gossman/Sloan PT 8-1
