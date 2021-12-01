The first two nights of basketball are over and done with. Here is how the local teams fared. Some information was not immediately made available or provided to The Sun.
MONDAY BOYS BASKETBALL: Livingston Central @Hickman CountyHickman started off on the right note in their home opener with the 78-47 lead over the visiting Cardinals. Team stats were not immediately available.
St. Mary @Fulton City
St. Mary kicked off their season opener with a 77-52 win. The Vikings showed they were ready to play by getting their first win of the season on the road. After a slow opening quarter for both teams with a score of just 9-8, things started to get rolling.
St. Mary came alive in the second quarter, putting up 25 points mostly coming in the form of three pointers. Freshman Luke Sims knocked down two of his five threes in the second quarter. Juniors Palmer Sims and Brandon Quigley each added a bucket from deep in the quarter as well as.
Luke led his team in scoring, finishing off the night with 23 points with Cade Flemming not far behind with 19 points and Daniel Willett added 10.
For the Bulldogs, it was Dylan Jackson who led the way with 12 points, seven on those coming from the charity stripe. Jacob Madding added 10 points to the scoreboard while Camarae Cobb and Kabrian Burton each put up nine points.
MONDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL Cairo, Il @Ballard MemorialThe Lady Bombers welcomed the Lady Pilots of Cairo High School into the Green Palace but sent them back to Illinois with a loss as the home team won 54-33. Team stats were not immediately available.
TUESDAY BOYS BASKETBALL St. Mary @Carlisle CountyAfter winning their season opener 77-52, they traveled to Carlisle County, battled hard but couldn’t finish, losing 49-46. The Vikings were down 15 points at the half but only lost by three. Luke Sims finished the night with 16 points and Cade Flemming put up 10 points with four points from the charity stripe.
Carlisle’s Garrett Hayden had a stellar night with 31 points and 12 points from the free throw line to get the Comets a win in their home opener.
McCracken County @Calloway CountyThe Mustangs went on the road and came back victorious with a 60-33 win over Calloway County.
Ian Hart led with 17 points, Jack McCune was right on his tail with 16 and Cason Tilford put up 10.
Dawson Springs @Christian FellowshipThe Eagles stood their ground on their home court to claim the season-opening win 60-52 over the Panthers.
TUESDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL Dawson Springs @Christian Fellowship
The Lady Eagles opened up their season with a 59-23 win over the Lady Panthers.
Sophomore Gracie Howard led her team with 26 points on 10 of 20 shooting and 6 of 8 from the charity stripe.
Junior Lillian Burnett added 11 points of her own on 5 of 8 shooting and eight rebounds.
McCracken County @Calloway CountyThe Lady Mustangs are now 2-0 after beating Calloway County on the road on the back end of their back-to-back. McCracken finished the night 65-31.
Paducah Tilghman @Fulton City
This was the season opener between the Lady Blue Tornado and Lady Bulldogs.
Tilghman traveled to Fulton City and came out victorious 60-28.
Hopkinsville @Livingston CentralThe Hopkinsville Lady Tigers claimed the win on the Lady Cardinals home court 62-43. This would have been the second game of the season for Livingston Central but their game on Monday night against Hickman County was canceled.
