Greenwood Invitational (Girls)
1st Marshall County 317
1 Trinity Beth, 1-under-par 71 (won in a 2-hole play-off); T5 Sayler Waller, 6-over-par 78; T10 Katie Roberts, 9-over-par 81; T 21 CeCelia Ray, 15-over-par 87.
Ballard Memorial
T3 Madison Glisson, 5-over-par 77.
St. Mary
T10 Ellie Roof, 9-over-par 81.
McCracken County 373
17 Sophie Hollowell, 11-over-par 83; T32 Anna McCall-More, 21-over-par 93; 37 Ella Shelbourne, 22-over-par 94; T52 Laynie Kidd, 103; 70 Claire Felker, 131.
Hopkinsville Invitational (Boys)1st McCracken County 304
Camryn Beatty, 2-under-par 70; Cannon Ford, 4-over-par 76; Dallas Vinson 6-over-par 78; Tyler Dew, 8-over-par 80; Alec Rudy, 13-over-par 85.
2nd St. Mary 310
Aidan Hahn, even par 72 (hole-in-one); Palmer Sims, 3-over-par 75; Luke Wilson, 7-over-par 79; Tyler Mueller, 12-over-par 84; Jack Stewart, 108.
