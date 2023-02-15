BOYS BASKETBALL
Graves County 70, Carlisle County 39
Murray 44, McCracken County 41
St. Mary 68, Crittenden County 53
Ballard Memorial 84, Fulton City 43
University Heights 53, Paducah Tilghman 50 (OT)
Mayfield 48, Calloway County 46
Webster County 70, Marshall County 63
Lyon County 75, Trinity 55
Hickman County 85, Christian Fellowship 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Christian Fellowship 63, Hickman County 38
Fulton County 50, Community Christian 19
Ballard Memorial 52, Fulton City 40
McCracken County 77, Murray 28
Webster County 60, Marshall County 55
Paducah Tilghman 69, University Heights 43
Calloway County 57, Mayfield 47
