Tuesday Boys Basketball
Calloway County 78 vs. Union County 62
Freshman Eli Finley put up 26 points in the Calloway County win over Union County.
He shot 7-12 from the field, 4-5 from deep and 3-4 from the free throw line.
Senior Zach Hudgin followed up with 14 points,
Kanyon Franklin added 13 points and Matthew Ray put up 10 points.
Carlisle County 86 vs. Fulton City 49
Dylan Jackson and Camarae Cobb were the leading scorers for Fulton City in their 86-49 loss on Tuesday night to Carlisle County.
Jackson put up 21 points including 9-11 from the charity stripe while Cobb added 17 points on 4-6 shooting from deep.
Carlisle County stats were not immediately available.
Fulton County 58 at South Fulton, TN 27
Stats were not immediately available for Fulton County. They improve their season record to 4-2.
Paducah Tilghman 60 vs. Paducah St. Mary 51
Junior Jayvion Powell led the way in the Blue Tornado victory Tuesday night with 16 points, shooting 5-9 from the field, 1-3 from behind the arc and 3-6 from the free throw line.
Cade Flemming was the St. Mary leading scorer with 13 points on 3-4 shooting from the field, 1-6 from deep and 4-9 from the charity stripe.
Tilghman led 32-19 at the half and finished the game 60-51.
Murphysboro 54 vs. Massac County 36
Stats were not immediately available for Massac County, they improve their record to 7-5 on the year.
Tuesday Girls Basketball
Carlisle County 52 vs. Fulton City 38
Kierra Whitaker scored an impressive 24 points for the Lady Comets in their 52-38 win over Fulton City.
She shot 10-20 from the field and 4-6 from the stripe.
Lady Bulldog Mia Martin scored 21 points for her team on an impressive 10-13 shooting performance from the field.
Christian Fellowship 69 vs. Pope County (Golconda), IL 36
Both Gracie Howard and Lillian Burnett put up 20 points or more in the Christian Fellowship win over Pope County.
Howard dropped 26 points while Burnett added 20 of her own and pulled in 13 rebounds to get a double-double.
South Fulton, TN 57 vs. Fulton County 21
JaMesha Brown was the leading scorer for the Fulton County Lady Pilots with 14 points in their loss to South Fulton, TN on Tuesday night.
Emily Scott had four points, Ja Vona Davis added two and DeAyria Kinney sank a free throw.
Massac County 42 vs Herrin High School 36
Stats were not immediately available for the Massac County Patriots.
