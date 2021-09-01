Tuesday Aug. 31 2021:
Calloway County vs. Christian Fellowship School Volleyball
Calloway wins 3-2
Set 1: 25-23 Calloway
Set 2: 25-12 CFS
Set 3: 25-23 Calloway
Set: 4 25-21 CFS
Set 5: 15-13 Calloway
Marshall County vs. Ballard Memorial Volleyball
Ballard Memorial wins 3-2
Set 1: 25-23 Ballard
Set 2: 25-20 Marshall
Set 3: 26-24 Marshall
Set 4: 25-18 Ballard
Set 5: 15-9
St. Mary vs. Paducah Tilghman vs. Trigg County Boys Golf
St. Mary wins 9-hole par-35 match with team score 151
Palmer Sims of St. Mary wins event with solo par-35
Trigg takes second place with a team score of 168
Tilghman takes third with a team score of 171
