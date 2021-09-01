Tuesday Aug. 31 2021:

Calloway County vs. Christian Fellowship School Volleyball

Calloway wins 3-2

Set 1: 25-23 Calloway

Set 2: 25-12 CFS

Set 3: 25-23 Calloway

Set: 4 25-21 CFS

Set 5: 15-13 Calloway

Marshall County vs. Ballard Memorial Volleyball

Ballard Memorial wins 3-2

Set 1: 25-23 Ballard

Set 2: 25-20 Marshall

Set 3: 26-24 Marshall

Set 4: 25-18 Ballard

Set 5: 15-9

St. Mary vs. Paducah Tilghman vs. Trigg County Boys Golf

St. Mary wins 9-hole par-35 match with team score 151

Palmer Sims of St. Mary wins event with solo par-35

Trigg takes second place with a team score of 168

Tilghman takes third with a team score of 171

