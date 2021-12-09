Boys Basketball Crittenden County @ Christian Fellowship
Christian Fellowship has split their record 2-2 after their loss to Crittenden County 70-52 on Tuesday night. Andrew Dunning and Isaac Hovekamp led in scoring for the Eagles with 19 and 13 points respectively. Overall poor shooting from CFS was their downfall as they shot just 32% from the field and 20% from behind the arc. Luke Griggs added nine points, Elijah Grigg put up seven and Bryce Cary rounded out the scoring with four points.
Dresden, TN vs. Fulton CityThe Bulldogs fell to Dresden, TN on Tuesday night 75-50 after winning two straight against Foundation Christian Academy and Fort Campbell. Three players scored in the double-digits for Fulton City with Dylan Jackson topping off 15 points and 6-7 from the charity stripe. Camarae Cobb added 12 points and eight rebounds while Kabrian Burton put up 11 points. Isaiah Kimble helped out with six points while Mason Oliver and Tristan Lalley each had three points.
Halls, TN vs. Fulton CountyFulton County has now won their third game, giving them a 3-2 record after falling to Halls, TN by just two points, 56-54. Kakyran Gossett, Jayden Smith and Omarion Pierce led the way as a trio for the Pilots; they put up 16, 13 and 12 points respectively. Gossett sunk three buckets from behind the arc and was perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. Tristan Kinney led the team by hauling in five rebounds.
Marshall County vs. Carlisle CountyThe Marshals kept their perfect record after beating Carlisle County 72-41. Cole Mills and Garrett Hayden led their teams with 20 points apiece. Hayden came off a 70-point performance against Paducah Tilghman over the weekend. Four Marshals saw double-digits scored including Mills. Kole Sedlock put up 12 points, while Wade Moore and Quinn Smith added 11 each. This was Carlisle County’s first loss and now sit at 2-1.
Murray vs. Muhlenberg CountyThe Tigers played just their second game of the season against Muhlenberg County, beating them 59-54 in Murray’s home opener. Their first win was against Robertson County in the Marshall County Hoopfest where they won 82-53. Stats were not immediately available.
St. Mary @ Ft. Campbell
Nearly every Viking that saw minutes Tuesday night put points on the board in their win over Fort Campbell 59-21. Cade Flemming and Daniel Willett had 12 points each to lead the Vikings. Willett shot 5-of-7 from the field and hauled in seven rebounds.
Girls Basketball Massac County vs. Carlisle County
The Massac County girls basketball team has hosted the City of Metropolis Basketball Tournament this week and played Carlisle County on Tuesday night. The Lady Patriots won their home game 46-36. Kierra Whitaker scored an impressive 18 points to lead the Lady Comets. Maddison Wright grabbed 12 rebounds and Karlie Gibson hauled in 10 to go with her nine points. Sophie Bormann put up 16 points for the Lady Patriots with Monique Hart adding nine and Adalyn Gower contributing seven.
Christian Fellowship @ Mayfield (overtime)
Mayfield isn’t off to the hottest of starts as they lost their second game of the season to the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles 69-62 in overtime. CFS was led by Lillian Burnett who put up 26 points on 12-of 20 shooting and snagged 11 rebounds. Gracie Howard followed with 12 of her 21 points from the charity stripe and the lone three-pointer for the Lady Eagles. Mayfield’s stats were not available at press time.
Dresden, TN vs. Fulton CityFulton City lost 62-20 to Dresden, TN, they now sit at 1-2 after beating Fort Campbell 65-7 on Saturday. They will play South Fulton, TN on Friday night on the road. The stats for Tuesday night were not immediately available.
Fulton County @ Halls, TNAfter losing three straight games, the Fulton County Lady Pilots got their second win of the season on Tuesday night against Halls, TN 44-42. JaMesha Brown scored 20 points to lead her team and Ja Vona Davis snagged 12 rebounds.
