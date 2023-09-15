FIRST DISTRICT GOLF TOURNAMENT
Boys Individual
1st — Kaden Bowles, Carlisle County 38
2nd — Zack Grogan, Carlisle County 39
3rd — Lane Cunningham, Hickman County 40
Bradyn Williams, Hickman County 43
Kase Kelly, Carlisle County 44
Sam Latham, Hickman County 44
Anderson Burpo, Hickman County 45
Drew Cunningham, Hickman County 45
Aiden Newton, Hickman County 49
Cooper Hayden, Carlisle County 50
Landon Simpson, Hickman County 51
Cooper Scott, Fulton County 51
Jayden Bruer, Carlisle County 52
Burke Dalton, Hickman County 55
Dax Garrett, Carlisle County 59
Caysen Mitchell, Carlisle County 60
Caleb Thompson, Carlisle County 64
Braden Burkeen, Fulton County 66
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL
1st- Katie Abarnathy Hickman County 40
2nd- Kiley Walker Carlisle County 50
3rd- Emmarie Cermak Fulton County 64
Allie Grace Fulton County 73
BOYS TEAM
1st- Carlisle County
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton County 3, Fulton City 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-22)
Calloway County 3, Christian Fellowship 2 (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13)
Paducah Tilghman 3, St. Mary 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15)
Murray 3, Hickman County 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-23)
Community Christian Academy 3, Ballard Memorial 2 (20-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-15, 15-13)
Massac County 2, Harrisburg 0 (28-26, 25-12)
BOYS SOCCER
Paducah Tilghman 11, Lyon County 1
Murray 4, Mayfield 0
Marshall County 5, Graves County 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Marshall County 5, Graves County 0
Calloway County 2, Caldwell County 1
Murray 10, Mayfield 0
McCracken County 11, Paducah Tilghman 0
