BOYS SOCCER
There was plenty of boys soccer to go around on Thursday night starting with Marshall County and Calloway County. The top two teams in Region 1 faced off and the top team prevailed. The Marshals beat the Lakers 3-1 thanks to Eric Hicks, William Lynch and Alex Shaverin who each connected with the back of the net.
Graves County hosted the Mayfield boys soccer team and the Cardinals went back home with a 3-0 win. Antonio Perez led the way with two goals and Pablo Sanchez put the icing in the cake with the third goal. The Cardinals goalkeeper Verando Tomas was put to the test and kept busy as he had 15 saves.
Murray High School dominated as they hosted Christian County, sending the Colonels packing 10-0. St. Mary and Caldwell County kept it close but the Vikings came out victorious with the 2-1 win.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Region 1 leaders Lady Marshals also faced off against Calloway County. A 3-0 decision in favor of Marshall keeps them without a loss in both district and region play and an overall record of 15-3. Zoe Maxlow led the way with two goals and Mia Teague brought home the third.
Graves County handed the Lady Cardinals of Mayfield a blowout 10-0 loss in front of their home crowd. Plenty of Lady Eagles had their chance at scoring with seven players finding the back of the net. The Lady Eagles hold a solid second place spot in Region 1 standing with four more games remaining in their season.
The St. Mary Lady Vikings hosted the Caldwell Lady Tigers, sending them packing with a 3-0 shutout. Katie ONeill accomplished the hat trick, scoring all of St. Mary’s points with Vanessa Becker and Kate Lurtz assisting.
Volleyball
It was a battle of the Eagles on the volleyball court between Christian Fellowship and Graves County. The match went four sets (25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21) as the Lady Eagles of Graves stopped CFS in set number three. Ultimately the Lady Eagles of Christian Fellowship would take the 3-1 win and improve their season record to 16-9.
Ballard Memorial hosted Mayfield and handed them a 3-0 sweep in true Lady Bomber fashion. The Lady Bombers remain undefeated in Region play and boast a Region best record of 13-1 and season best 21-3. Mayfield has yet to add to their win column in district play and one district opponent remaining in their season. They hold an even split overall record of 10-10 and a 7-8 record in Region play.
Our Illinois neighbors of Massac County were defeated by Benton on the road 2-1 (21-25, 25-21, 27-25). Up next for the Lady Patriots will be a visit from the Lady Blue Tornado of Paducah Tilghman. The Patriots hold an impressive 15-8 record and Tilghman comes with a 13-6 record.
