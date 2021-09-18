Graves County at Grayson CountyAfter losing week one, the Eagles have found their rhythm and are now on a four game winning streak. They dominated on the road at Grayson County and claimed the blowout 55-14 win.
Ballard Memorial at Hopkins County CentralThe Bombers are continuing to struggle with their second straight scoreless game in a row. Hopkins County Central brought the hammer and took the 49-0 win and now own a three game streak.
Crittenden County at Hancock CountyCrittenden County played only their fourth game of the season after suffering a COVID cancellation early on in the season. Game four came against Hancock County where they won their second game of the season, 27-14. The first half was a back in forth where the Rockets scored the first 14 points followed by the Hornets scoring 14 in the second quarter. The second half wasn’t as successful for Hancock as they couldn’t find the end zone again and while the Rockets found the end zone in the remaining two quarters. Crittenden dominated in yardage with a total of 336 yards compared to only 193 from Hancock.
Lady Bombers All ‘A’ TournamentThe Lady Bombers of Ballard Memorial High School traveled to Richmond for another busy week of volleyball. After winning 1st Region All “A”, the volleyball team qualified for the All “A” State Tournament. Pool play opened up against Caldwell, beating them 2-0, (25-11, 25-16).
Game two of the night was against Sayre where the Lady Bombers continued to show off their dominance. Set one came handily, 25-15, set two was a little more of a fight but closed it out 25-20. The Lady Bombers will continue play on Saturday morning bright and early against for their last pool play game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.