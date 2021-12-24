BOYS BASKETBALL:
Marshall County 56 vs. Choctawhatchee 47 (Fort Walton Beach), FL
Huntsville, AL 57 vs. Marshall County 52
The Marshals took a trip down south to play in the Northwest Florida Shootout Dec. 21-23. They started off playing Choctawhatchee High School on Tuesday, beating them 56-47. Cole Mills, Colby Schroader and Quinn Smith were all double-digit scorers for the Marshals with Mills leading the way with 21 points, including 12 points from deep and seven rebounds. Schroader contributed 15 points on 6-8 shooting and Smith added 12 points and seven rebounds.
They played Huntsville, AL on Wednesday where they narrowly lost 57-52 and played Choctawhatchee again on Thursday where the score flipped and Marshall County lost 56-47. With the 1-2 performance in Florida the Marshals now hold a 5-4 record.
Murray 73 vs. Henderson County 39
Playing in the Collegiate Classic, the Murray Tigers squared off against Henderson County on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and walked away with a 73-39 victory. The Tigers remain undefeated on the season with eight straight wins. Their next game with be against Miller Career Academy (St. Louis) in the WKY Hoops Classic on Dec. 27 at Caldwell County.
Massac County 65 vs. Calloway County 61
The Lakers took a trip to Illinois to play Massac County but couldn’t walk out with a victory, falling to the Patriots 65-61. From there they played in the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic where they started out playing McEwen, TN. Calloway County walked away handily with a 70-36 win. Matthew Ray, Aidan Clinton and Zach Hudgin each scored 14 points in the win.
Paducah Tilghman 70, North Hardin 67
Paducah Tilghman continued their hot streak when they took on North Hardin on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and came out with the 70-67 win. Jayvion Powell led all scorers with 22 points, shooting 7-13 from the field and a perfect 2-2 from beyond the arc. Tragen Arthur put up 19 points, making all seven of his free throws and Mian Shaw added 17 points on 6-12 shooting. The Blue Tornado now hold a 5-1 record and will travel to Carbondale Ill. Dec. 28-30 to play in the Illinois Route 12 Christmas Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Assumption Rockets Christmas Tournament
Holmes 62 vs. Paducah Tilghman 45
Montgomery County 72 vs. Paducah Tilghman 37
The Lady Blue Tornado played in the Assumption Rockets Christmas Tournament Dec. 21-22 where they played Holmes and Montgomery County. Their tournament journey didn’t go as hoped as they lost both games, 62-45 against Holmes and 72-37 to Montgomery County. Diamond Gray led Paducah Tilghman with 19 points on 7-17 shooting against Holmes.
Queen of the Commonwealth TourneyMcCracken County 62 vs. No. 14 Franklin County 45
No. 17 DuPont Manual 54 vs. McCracken County 51
McCracken County 62 vs. Owensboro Catholic 52
McCracken County 45 vs. No. 5 Bowling Green 38
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs continued to impress as they played in the talent filled Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament Dec. 19-22. They went 3-1 in the tournament, beating out Franklin County, Owensboro Catholic and Bowling Green; while losing to DuPont Manual. Franklin County was the first game for the Lady Mustangs where they came out on top, 62-45. Destiny Thomas led the way with 23 points, 15 of which came from the charity stripe and Claire Johnson joined the double-digit scoring club with 14 points, shooting 2-4 from behind the arc and 4-4 from the stripe.
Losing to DuPont was just the first loss of the season for the Lady Mustangs, and a narrow loss at that. McCracken County came up short by just three points, 54-51. This time Johnson led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 19 points, 8-8 from the charity stripe. Mikee Buchanan followed with 12 points and Thomas had 11.
Thomas and Buchanan shared the lead in scoring, each putting up 18 points in the Lady Mustangs win over Owensboro Catholic for their third game of the tournament while Johnson and Thomas led the way in the final game of the tournament journey against Bowling Green where Johnson put up 16 points with Thomas adding 10 of her own.
