Paducah Tilghman vs. St. Mary Soccer
Paducah Tilghman High Schools boys and girls soccer teams hosted fellow Paducah school St. Mary on Tuesday, Sept 28 where the boys suffered a 4-1 loss to the Vikings. Senior Luke Birdsong scored the lone goal with the help of fellow senior Armando Lopez. In goal for the Blue Tornado was freshman Blain Oliver who kept the Vikings from scoring four more goals.
The two teams will meet again in the First District tournament at 5 p.m. at McCracken High School next Monday. Graves County will be their last opponent before the district tournament. The two teams have yet to meet this season due to a COVID-19 cancellation on Sept. 13.
On the girls side of things, a blowout 10-2 game in favor of the Lady Tornado helped put the icing on the cake for senior night. Now with a district record of 2-2 they will also play the Lady Vikings to start the First District tournament at 7:30 p.m. the same night. Stats were not immediately available for either team.
McCracken Soccer:
Unlike Tilghman, the boys and girls of McCracken County faced off against different opponents. The boys traveled to Murray to play a talented 10-8-1 Tiger team. Three individuals score in the Mustangs 3-0 win including Reese Barnhill who also assisted with a goal, Josh Kuntz and Aaron Perrault. Johnny Stevens and Ari Obando helped out with the other two goals.
The Lady Mustangs traveled to Marshall County where they didn’t have the same luck as their male counterparts. With a score of 2-0, the Lady Marshals defended their home field in their last game of the regular season. Although two goals slipped into the net, goalkeeper Karsyn Allard saved 15 other attempts from getting past her. The Lady Mustangs have two more games to play before their district tournament journey begins, first with a trip to Dyersburg, TN, followed by a home game with Henderson County. Both McCracken soccer teams will start the district tournament against the winners of Tilghman vs. St. Mary.
McCracken vs. Community Christian Academy Volleyball:
Another game between two Paducah teams took place Tuesday night, this time between McCracken County’s and Community Christian’s volleyball teams. The Lady Mustangs kept the Lady Warriors to only 30 points through three sets and only five points in the second set. With the 3-0 sweep, McCracken finished set one 25-12, set two 25-5 and set three 25-10.
Murray vs. Christian Fellowship Volleyball:
Community Christian beat Murray in three sets, (25-14, 25-16, 25-14). The Lady Eagles will play once more, against Caldwell County (13-9) before starting the Quad State Tournament on Oct. 1-2.
