Navaeh Yates led the way for the Lady Bombers with 16 points in their 59-37 win over Cairo, IL on Tuesday night. Kate O’Neill added 13 points to round out the double-digit scoring performances. In total eight different Lady Bombers contributed in the win. Ballard Memorial has just two games left in the regular season, both at home. They will host Dawson Springs on Saturday, Feb. 12, followed by Fulton City on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Carlisle County 47,
Mayfield 43
The Lady Comets pulled off a narrow win over the Lady Cardinals on Tuesday night in a 47-43 decision. Carlisle County played host to Mayfield while their male counterparts faced off in Mayfield. Maddison Wright led the charge with a double-double consisting of 23 points and 11 rebounds on the night to help seal the deal. Kiera Whitaker followed up with 13 points of her own, Tristen Tyler added nine and Alexis Jones knocked down a pair of free throws. Stats for Mayfield were not immediately available. The Lady Cardinals have four games remaining in their regular season schedule.
McCracken County 65, Carterville, IL 33
In a trip to Carterville, IL, the Lady Mustangs of McCracken County took care of business and brought home the 65-33 victory for their 22nd win of the season. Destiny Thomas and Claire Johnson led the way in scoring with 22 and 14 points respectively. Nine different Lady Mustangs contributed to the 65 total points of the night. Mikee Buchanan added nine, Caroline Sivills had seven, Shymiya Daye contributed four, Jayden Skaggs had three, while Grace Henderson, Haidyn Green and Briley Benton each added two points.
Hickman County 49, Fulton City 33
The Lady Falcons beat the Lady Bulldogs 49-33 on Tuesday night in their First District matchup. McKenzie Wilber led the way for Hickman County with 15 points and seven rebounds on 5-9 shooting. Rancey Skaggs followed with 13 points of her own, shooting 3-4 from behind the arc. Takyra Taylor and Brittany Maclin led the way for Fulton City with 11 and 10 points respectively. They were the only two to make it to the free throw line where they each made one. Jasmine McCloyn and Braelyn Walker each put up six points to round of the 33 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ballard Memorial 75, Cairo, IL 71
Four different Bombers scored in the double digits in their 75-71 win over Cairo on Tuesday night. Jace Birney led with way 22 points, Kameron English and Jerrico Wilson each added 13 points and Phillip Duncan added 12. Keaton Overstreet added eight points while Jamfert Barber rounded out the scoring with seven.
Calloway County 70, Fulton County 50
The Lakers pulled off a 20-point win over the Pilots with three players reaching the double-digit mark. Matthew Ray led Calloway County with a double-double consisting of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Hudgin followed with 16 points and Eli Finley added 15. Stats for Fulton County were not immediately available.
St. Mary 60, Fort Campbell 34The Vikings pulled off a 60-34 win over Fort Campbell at home on Tuesday night. Cade Fleming, Luke Sims and Daniel Willett all put up double-digit points with Fleming leading the way with 17 points. Sims followed right behind with 16 and Willett added 11.
Trigg County 71, Christian Fellowship 62Christian Fellowship fell to Trigg County 71-62 on Tuesday. They now hold a 9-13 record but still have six games remaining to close out their season. Stats for CFS were not immediately available. They will play Marshall County on Thursday, Feb. 10 at home for their next game.
