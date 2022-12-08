The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) announced that schools with football teams across the state have a chance to reevaluate their numbers for any potential alignment changes. Any change that teams request will be for the 2023-26 football seasons.
Schools can either choose to move up or down a Class or remain in the Class they are currently in, but the KHSAA will ultimately make the final approvals or rejections.
At the moment here is where the local western Kentucky teams currently stand:
Class 1A: Crittenden County, Fulton County
Class 2A: Mayfield, Murray, Caldwell County, Ballard Memorial
Class 3A: Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County
Class 4A: Calloway County
Class 6A: McCracken County, Marshall County
Enrollment figures used to divide the teams into football classes are the average number of boys enrolled as reported on the KDE second-month report (growth factor membership) for the 2019-2020 and 2022-2023 school years.
To ensure an up-to-date status, it was determined and announced nearly one year ago, that the 2022-2023 numbers would be doubled for the purpose of averaging since 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 enrollment/membership numbers were not collected due to COVID-19
Once the December 21 deadline has passed and all playing up/withdrawal decisions have been made, including the resultant options for teams in the next highest class are completed, the teams will be drawn into geographic districts.
Until that time, no projections will be made regarding districts.
These districts may or may not be the same (including numbering) as the current district alignment, based solely on membership responses.
The Board of Control will consider a draft alignment of teams at its next meeting on January 18, 2023, following the receipt of any FB139 forms and drafting of geographic districts by the Commissioner’s office.
It is possible that the alignment will be finalized at that January meeting, but the firm timeline for completion is not later than the Board’s February 22, 2023 meeting.
