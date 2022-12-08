Tilghman

With potential changes around the corner for football classifications, one notable potential change would be Paducah Tilghman moving from Class 3A to 4A.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) announced that schools with football teams across the state have a chance to reevaluate their numbers for any potential alignment changes. Any change that teams request will be for the 2023-26 football seasons.

Schools can either choose to move up or down a Class or remain in the Class they are currently in, but the KHSAA will ultimately make the final approvals or rejections.

