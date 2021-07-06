METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Joppa High School students can be part of the Massac County Patriots football team during the next two school years.
During their separate meetings last week, both the Massac Unit 1 and the Joppa-Maple Grove District 38 school boards approved entering into a two-year football cooperative agreement for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
“Joppa has students who are interested in playing football again,” said Unit 1 superintendent Jason Hayes. “We’ve done this on and off many times throughout the years. We do it for a couple years at a time to get students through the program. If there’s still interest, we renew it; if not, we let it lapse and we wait until there’s interest again. We’ve done it with other sports over the years.”
Hayes noted that with the drop in student numbers at MCHS, the addition of JHS will not impact the class size.
“We’re providing kids with more opportunities, and, hopefully, they’ll provide us with more opportunity to have a winning season,” Hayes said. “It’s a win-win.”
