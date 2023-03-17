PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — The Southern Tennis Foundation, the charitable affiliate of United States Tennis Association (USTA) Southern Section, announces the establishment of the Todd Crawford Memorial Scholarship to honor one of Kentucky’s successful junior players.
Crawford had a remarkable junior tennis career. He played for Paducah Tilghman High School for seven years, holding the No. 1 spot for four years. In 2000, Crawford and his partner Rob Gould won the KHSAA state doubles championship. Both were named All-State honorees. Also in 2000, he earned the No. 1 placement in Southern Boys’ 16s doubles with 400 points. On the USTA junior singles circuit, Crawford consistently placed in the top 50 Kentucky players and in the top 100 Southern players.
He attended the University of the South and graduated from the University of Kentucky summa cum laude. In 2012, he graduated from the Illinois School of Psychology, earning a master’s degree with honors in Clinical Psychology.
Jane Gamble, longtime USTA Southern volunteer, remembers Crawford and his family.
“Todd and his teammates were the first class to play on the Chad Gamble Tennis Courts at Paducah Tilghman,” Gamble said. “His parents chaired the campaign to build the seven-court facility and locker rooms for players.”
Dr. Keith and Jan Crawford were named the 2000 USTA Kentucky Family of the Year. In 2006, the complex was named the USTA Outstanding Facility of the Year.
The Paducah tennis community remembers Crawford’s passion for tennis, music, family and friends. A gregarious and multi-talented young man, he was known for his topknot and an infectious smile.
The Todd Crawford Memorial Scholarship is one of more than 20 Southern Tennis Foundation college scholarships. Students receive $1,000 a year for four years as long as they maintain a 3.0 GPA. Applicants must have participated in at least two years of high school tennis, but being a top-ranked player or continuing collegiate tennis is not a requirement and winners are not expected to play college tennis.
The STF is an independent, volunteer-led 501©3 organization that provides needs-based scholarships, grants to assist competitive junior players, grants for youth-oriented programs, and emergency assistance to programs, pros and players. Donations are tax-exempt, and every dollar donated to the STF goes back to programs and players in the Southern states.
