Todd Crawford

The late Todd Crawford, a Paducah Tilghman tennis star, passed away in February of 2022 due to an undiagnosed medical issue. The USTA established a scholarship in Crawford’s name for students to continue their love of tennis.

 Photo provided

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — The Southern Tennis Foundation, the charitable affiliate of United States Tennis Association (USTA) Southern Section, announces the establishment of the Todd Crawford Memorial Scholarship to honor one of Kentucky’s successful junior players.

Crawford had a remarkable junior tennis career. He played for Paducah Tilghman High School for seven years, holding the No. 1 spot for four years. In 2000, Crawford and his partner Rob Gould won the KHSAA state doubles championship. Both were named All-State honorees. Also in 2000, he earned the No. 1 placement in Southern Boys’ 16s doubles with 400 points. On the USTA junior singles circuit, Crawford consistently placed in the top 50 Kentucky players and in the top 100 Southern players.

