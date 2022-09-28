Marshall County High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo as the next boys basketball coach.

Donohoo is a 2006 Marshall County High School graduate. Following his graduation, he attended West Kentucky Tech, where he played two years of basketball before finishing his education at Murray State University. Donohoo brings 11 years of coaching experience to the Marshals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In