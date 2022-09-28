Marshall County High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo as the next boys basketball coach.
Donohoo is a 2006 Marshall County High School graduate. Following his graduation, he attended West Kentucky Tech, where he played two years of basketball before finishing his education at Murray State University. Donohoo brings 11 years of coaching experience to the Marshals.
He began his coaching career as an assistant at Graves County High School (2008-2009).
In 2011, Donohoo was named the head middle school basketball coach at Benton Middle (2011-2012).
The following season, Donohoo went back to Graves County from 2012-2014, serving as the freshman coach and varsity assistant.
In 2014, he moved to Calloway County to serve as JV head coach and varsity assistant before coming to Marshall County in 2017, where he was a varsity assistant and JV coach. His responsibilities as assistant coach included skill development, organization, planning practices, camps, and scheduling.
As an assistant coach, Donohoo has been part of three regional championship teams, winning the regional tournament twice at Graves County (2009 and 2013) and once at Calloway County (2015).
“Sawyer brings a wealth of knowledge, character, and leadership to the role, and we are excited for the future of the program. We are honored to have him serving our students as a mentor, teacher, coach, and leader,” says Marshall County Principal Robin McCoy.
“We’re excited to have Sawyer lead our basketball program. He’s been tied to the program as a player and a coach, so he understands the expectations and tradition we have,” Athletic Director Mike Johnson said.
“I’m very humbled and honored to be the head coach at Marshall County High School. It is truly a dream come true to be able to coach at your alma mater. I believe in our players, our program, and our community. I am excited to get things going and am looking forward to a great year,” Sawyer Donohoo said.
The Marshals’ season gets underway on November 29 against Crittenden County.
