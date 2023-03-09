Coaches across the First Region were impressed by the accomplishments of many of their peers, but one stood out above the rest. Marshall County head coach Sawyer Donohoo was voted the Paducah Sun All-Purchase Boys Coach of the Year by those First Region coaches.
The 2022-23 basketball season was the first for Donohoo as the Marshals head coach. He led his team to an impressive 20-11 record, building up from a 17-12 record last season.
