Murray State basketball’s Racer Hoopalooza returns to honor Coach Steve Newton and his 1987-88 championship squad, July 29-30, in events planned on the Murray State University campus.
“We are thrilled about the next Racer Hoopalooza in late July,” said MSU Coach Steve Prohm. “I appreciated the way Coach Matt McMahon kept this exciting event going. I can’t think of a more deserving group to honor than the 1987-88 team that won Murray State’s first game in the NCAA Tournament and to honor Coach Steve Newton. It will be a great weekend in Murray and we invite everyone to come out and have fun at Racer Hoopalooza.”
Murray State basketball is asking everyone to save the dates of Friday and Saturday, July 29-30.
There will be a dinner and program on the 29th and a golf scramble at the Murray Country Club and other activities on the 30th. More details will be shared soon.
Newton was assistant to MSU Hall of Famer, Coach Ron Greene, from 1978-85 and later became Murray State head coach from 1985-91. Newton took the Racers to a program record four-straight post-season appearances, which included trips to the NCAA Tournament in 1988, 1990 and 1991, plus an NIT appearance in 1989. The Racers’ 1988 NCAA Tournament win over North Carolina State was the standard for Racer Basketball as the program’s first NCAA win and it stood 22 years until the Racers defeated Vanderbilt in 2010. During his six seasons as head coach, Newton’s teams produced 14 All-OVC players including four straight OVC Player of the Year winners, two each by Jeff Martin and Popeye Jones. Newton was named Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the twice in 1988 and 1990. He was inducted into the OVC Hall of Fame in 2007 and to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2010.
Racer Hoopalooza was first held in 2013 when Coach Steve Prohm brought the idea to life. Coach Prohm had a vision to create a reunion event that would spotlight the championship tradition at Murray State, the elite players and coaches that have passed through, and the amazing fan base known as “Racer Nation.” 2022 marks the sixth Racer Hoopalooza after others were held in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.