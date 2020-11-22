McCracken’s Thomas bound for Trine soccerAfter a strong career and final season with McCracken County, Lady Mustangs senior midfielder Molly Thomas has officially signed with Trine University women’s soccer and will major in engineering.
Thomas played in all 15 games during the 2020 fall campaign, notching a goal and seven assists. Serving as a team captain the past two seasons, Thomas also made All-State honorable mention in 2019, the All-Region Team in 2019 and 2020, and the All-State Academic Team in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Located in Angola, Indiana, near the Michigan state line, the Division III program went 7-1 the 2020 fall season, opening with a double-overtime loss to St. Francis (Indiana) before winning seven straight heading into next spring’s slate.
Paducah’s Rhodes named Golf House AOYPaducah native Josh Rhodes has been awarded the John Owens Award, annually doled by Golf House Kentucky in order to recognize the top male amateur golfer in the state 49 years of age or younger.
Rhodes was a consistent threat to win some of the state’s top titles throughout the season. He finished runner-up in the Kentucky Match Play Championship at Nevel Meade Golf Club, as well as the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Mid-Amateur at Paxton Park Golf Course.
Rhodes also recorded a third-place finish at Lexington Country Club in the 106th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur.
If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhodes would have also gotten the chance to compete in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship in Philadelphia this year alongside partner Shane Taylor.
Despite the close calls and the impact of the coronavirus, he was able to pick up a KGA Am Series victory at Indian Hills Country Club in July where he shot 67 (4-under).
“I never dreamed that I would be Kentucky’s Player of the Year,” Rhodes told Golf House. “It’s surreal to think my name will be listed with my local legend Jimmy Brown. Being recognized for your achievements throughout the year just gives you more self-belief in yourself that you can do it again. My wife said that her name needs to be on the Player of the Year list along with mine, but she’s right! It’s a team achievement, especially with two kids aged 3 and 5 and usually having to travel more than three hours to play most tournaments.
“There were a lot of things that had to go right for me to win this award. First, the coronavirus limiting my work schedule meant I was able to play more events and practice more than I normally would. Second, USGA Championships and their qualifiers being canceled meant I got to play more events in Kentucky.
“This was the first time I’ve ever played the Match Play, State Am, Mid-Am, and the State Open all in the same year. Third, just a stream of great play throughout the season leading to those high finishes. And fourth, a great Mid-Am crew who were my competitors, but at the same time they were cheering me on for Player of the Year the whole way. All I can say is that I’m honored.”
