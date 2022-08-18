For now, Paducah Tilghman High School’s historic McRight Field stands proud and quiet with its new turf renovations, awaiting the annual showdown between the Blue Tornado and McCracken County Mustangs for Rumble on the River.
On Saturday, the football stadium will become packed with high school athletes, pep squads, cheerleaders, alums from across the area, families, and spectators without a dog in the fight. Faces will be painted blue and crimson, and bands will solider on with notable hits that listeners will recognize from years past.
Concessions will sell popcorn as elementary school cheerleaders look toward their futures on the sidelines. Pep squads will rally, and tailgates will ensue from the 270 area code.
Since August 24, 2013, the crosstown rivalry between Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County has become a fall classic for fans near and far. And in the last three Rumbles, the Blue Tornado has dominated against the Mustangs.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to get out on the new field against a worthy opponent, one that will bring a crowd and make for a great atmosphere,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “We are ready to play; hitting each other is only fun for so long.”
Except for 2015, 2016, and 2018 which resulted in lopsided outcomes, the games between the two programs have had a heart stopping, edge-of-your-seat type finish.
In Thompson’s first year as head coach at Paducah Tilghman, he guided his Tornado to a 35-27 victory at Marquette Stadium last August. Thompson and the Blue Tornado would finish at the top, as the Class 3A State Runner-Up during the 2021-22 season.
“I still care about a lot of folks at my old school, no question, but my family and I are also beyond blessed and thankful for how well we have been received by Mustang Nation,” McCracken County head coach Jonathan Smith said. “PT has a great ball club, and they are talented in all positions. Our kids and coaches have been working their tails off the last few weeks, and we look forward to the challenge this upcoming weekend.”
On the McCracken County side of the sidelines, the Mustangs finished with a 2-9 record under former head coach Marc Clark.
However, former Paducah Tilghman head coach Smith, who served as an assistant under Clark last season, stepped into the head coach role this year.
Since moving to McCracken County’s 6A program, Saturday will mark Smith’s first game as head coach and first back at his old stomping grounds.
For spectators, familiar and new faces will take the field for the Blue Tornado and Mustangs.
Both programs lost powerhouse names in the class of 2022 graduation, leaving younger stars to rise to the occasion and bring their school the season opener victory.
CFSB will host a tailgate at Paducah Tilghman’s Innovation Hub starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday for those interested and students from both high schools.
In addition, tickets for Saturday night’s game are available on GoFan.
