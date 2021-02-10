Same sport, same school, same family: Fulton County trio headed to Campbellsville University

HICKMAN — Gathering a school body for an intent-to-play signing in a gym is something of a common occurrence around the country. But having three players sign with the same school and the same sport at the same time? That’s practically unheard of.
That is exactly what happened at Fulton County High School last week when three seniors all signed letters of intent to Campbellsville University in Campbellsville.
The word of the day for this event was “family.” It felt like a large family was getting together to celebrate three of their kids going to college on scholarship.
Stories were shared about players being fed after games and times where they needed a place to sleep, and the only thing that came to mind was that this was a family event.
This was more than a school, and these three young men who were going off to college were more than just names on a roster and more than stats. It was something much more.
Broc Bridges, Tyler Love and Deivyn “Webbie” Turner all sat in front of their student body and signed papers that according to their high school football coach was worth a lot of money.
“There is a lot of money sitting right here,” Fulton County football coach James Bridges said when he addressed the student body.
All three athletes are going to be playing as scholarship athletes, and all three said that without the academics, it would not have mattered how good they were on the field.
“It takes a lot,” Love said. “Sometimes it’s draining, but I mean, that’s something you got to do.”
Love, Bridges and Turner have all played together since they were little, and to be able to play at the next level is a dream come true for all three of them.
“It’s fun,” Turner said. “It’s a better feeling because we have been playing together for so long and we will get to continue.”
Bridges and Love have played on the defensive line together since they first put the pads on. As they prepare to go to Campbellsville, they could be a duo that could give any quarterback on an opposing team fits.
“We go to each other’s houses,” Bridges said. “We watch game film together. We have a great chemistry.”
For the Fulton County student body, even though the spotlight was on those three young men, there was a message of never quit and never stop that encompassed the day.
Everyone who spoke mentioned that even though they came from a smaller school, they can achieve greatness just like any big school around.
“We are close. We are family,” Fulton County Principal Ellen Murphy said. “It’s because we go to church together, we work together, we’ve grown up together. ... You just build relationships when you are a small school and a small community. It’s the relationships that have been built, and we will go see them play (at Campbellsville) because that is what family does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.