Murray State will soon have to search for a new athletic director after Wichita State University announced the hiring of Kevin Saal on Wednesday afternoon.
“I am incredibly pleased to welcome Kevin to Shocker Nation. Kevin returns to his home state of Kansas with a strong, forward-thinking vision for our men’s and women’s intercollegiate athletics programs,” said Wichita State President Rick Muma in a statement. “Kevin is just the person to move WSU’s athletics program forward and push it to even greater heights.”
Saal has overseen the 15 athletic teams (6 men’s and 9 women’s) at Murray State for just over three years. He originally took the role in March of 2019.
Most recently Saal has helped the school join the Missouri Valley Conference and made recent coaching hires of Steve Prohm for the men’s basketball program and Jacob Miller for the men’s golf program.
“My wife Jennifer and I are incredibly humbled and blessed to accept this special opportunity to represent Wichita State University, Wichita State Athletics and Shocker Nation. With great enthusiasm, gratitude and appreciation, we are thankful to President Muma and the Search Advisory Group for their trust, confidence and support,” Saal said in the same statement.
MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson said in a statement that the university will announce an interim athletic director in the coming days and start the search process.
“We extend our best wishes to Kevin, his wife Jennifer and their family,” Jackson said in a statement. “In the coming days, we will announce an interim athletic director and initiate a search process. Murray State University has a storied, successful, nationally-recognized athletics history and brand. We continue to see significant momentum and an upward trajectory across numerous facets of our institution.
“This is an exciting time for Murray State University and Racer Athletics, particularly as we embark on our new relationship with the Missouri Valley Conference beginning this summer and the Missouri Valley Football Conference in July 2023.”
