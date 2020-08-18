While Friday’s decision from the Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents to move all fall sports competition to the spring of 2021 seems logical, cogent and tangential to the nation’s full response of the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t mean it’s above some sort of reproach or inquisition.
After all, the league — which houses local Murray State University — was the final lynchpin in the FCS map to provide guidance to its student-athletes and coaching administrations, taking into full considerations any and all prior actions taken in other similar conferences before coming to a cohesive conclusion near the “midnight hour.”
One of the more inscrutable choices made in the process: league constituents now have the option to fulfill up to four non-conference football games in the fall of 2020, despite all conference play for all sports — including football — being shifted to after the New Year.
On Monday, MSU second-year athletic director Kevin Saal provided some insight into some of the finer details of the league’s discussion, and Murray State’s choice to opt out of its lone non-conference football obligation at Georgia State on Sept. 3.
“League discussions originated and centered around providing flexibility for teams with multiple existing pre-scheduled obligations to fulfill those obligations,” Saal said. “For us, at that point in time, we had one game with Georgia State, and we’ve reached a tentative verbal agreement with Georgia State to explore a future date, rather than run the risk of the safety and welfare of our student athletes for one game this fall.”
Before Friday’s ultimate decision from the league, Saal admits Racer football had maintained intermediate conversations with multiple non-conference opponents in hopes of some sort of competition, and that the team and its staff had “positioned themselves” to build a blanket non-conference schedule of up to four games.
These conversations first occurred when Murray State’s original non-conference opponents of Tarleton State and Louisville fell off the schedule, as backup options seemed necessary in the moment.
Times changed quickly, however, and Saal notes conversations with those specific programs in line will continue — especially if non-conference football is permissible in the spring of 2021.
“Now, that said, I think it’s really important that we conduct ourselves with integrity,” he added. “So as I had those conversations with those ADs, we certainly didn’t want to be in a position where we over-promise, and under-deliver. I want to be honest and transparent with those ADs, and ... quite frankly ... those ADs likely aren’t sending contracts without knowing what our league would do anyway.
“We waited to see how the league would move forward collectively, and after Friday’s decision, there was no need for us ... particularly on our stance for safety and welfare, to execute those contracts ... and we’ll have ongoing conversations if the spring provides it.”
Though Saal didn’t reveal those contracts, one would only need to look at the teams remaining on the fall calendar to discern those possibilities — as conferences like the Sun Belt, Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference certainly fit the geographic footprint for accessibility and affordability, and are also, as of this moment, still suiting up for competition in the next few weeks.
As of Friday afternoon, Saal notes the OVC had taken into consideration that of the 13 FCS leagues, all 13 had postponed conference play to the spring, and that 20 or fewer of the 125 FCS programs (or 16%) were either planning to play non-conference games, or had yet announced whether they were pursuing fall non-conference games.
“All of our student-athletes share an equal desire to compete,” Saal added. “No matter the sport. Our coaches, staff and administration all want to develop young people and compete. It’s why we’re here.
“But,” he later added, “it didn’t make much sense for teams to shift conference games to the spring due to the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, and then play non-conference gamesin the fall.”
A silver lining?
While the NCAA, and the OVC, have yet to release fall guidelines on what the fall practice calendar can now look like, Saal notes that these next few months could be pivotal to the full development of all sports, but in particular football ... which missed its spring slate due to initial COVID-19 response, and has yet to practice with pads but a handful of times.
“For all sports, we’re going to use the fall much like a spring,” Saal said. “To get stronger, faster, more technically sound.”
COVID-19 responseThough the university has yet to reveal the number of COVID-19 tests administered, or the number of possible positives obtained, Saal notes the full approach has been “careful, conservative, thoughtful and thorough.”
Football officially reported on July 20, with men’s and women’s basketball a week after — a full seven days after local recommendations.
Other fall sports like volleyball and women’s soccer, which were originally slated to conference-only starting in mid-September, reported on Aug. 10 due to the pushback before being postponed altogether.
Space capacities in rooms have been adjusted, Saal added, most notably Murray State’s largest football room — cut from 107 chairs down to 25, for 6 feet of social distancing.
Saal also noted there’s been a “thorough and aggressive approach in screening and testing protocols,” with testing having occurred every morning since early June, with a plan for isolation and quarantine falling into compliance with the “Racer Restart” guidelines, as well as local recommendations from the Calloway County Health Department and on-campus Primary Care authorities.
Is basketball next?With the fall calendar wiped clean of any expectations, including Family Weekend, Tent City and Homecoming, the next question on everyone’s mind is — what’s the plan for college basketball?
It’s not a “foregone conclusion,” Saal said.
But a shift might be on the way.
“I think, at this point, it would be speculation for me to comment on the timing of basketball season starting,” Saal said. “I will tell you, if you caught it last week when the Pac-12 made their announcement they were canceling and postponing all sports through the end of the year ... it’s a statement on basketball particularly in that league.
“We’ve not received the national direction on basketball start and finish dates. Although we definitely understand there are several models, and we’ve seen those. Given the NCAA’s recent decisions on fall championships, and the fact that the first week of fall championships coincides with the start of basketball season, at this time it’s reasonable to assume it may impact basketball season.”
