With high school football returning to the First Region, there are certain traditions that local spectators take pride in. McCracken County’s Marquette Stadium stands quiet now, awaiting the 10th annual Rumble on the River between Paducah Tilghman’s Blue Tornado and the Mustangs.

The crosstown showdown between the two programs will kick off their 2023 seasons on Saturday. Marquette will house high school athletes, pep squads, cheerleaders, families, alums from across the area, and spectators without a dog in the fight, each prepared to see the outcome. Concessions will sell popcorn as elementary school cheerleaders look toward their futures on the sidelines. Pep squads will rally, and tailgates from the 270 area code will ensue.

