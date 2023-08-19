With high school football returning to the First Region, there are certain traditions that local spectators take pride in. McCracken County’s Marquette Stadium stands quiet now, awaiting the 10th annual Rumble on the River between Paducah Tilghman’s Blue Tornado and the Mustangs.
The crosstown showdown between the two programs will kick off their 2023 seasons on Saturday. Marquette will house high school athletes, pep squads, cheerleaders, families, alums from across the area, and spectators without a dog in the fight, each prepared to see the outcome. Concessions will sell popcorn as elementary school cheerleaders look toward their futures on the sidelines. Pep squads will rally, and tailgates from the 270 area code will ensue.
The fall classic between the two teams began on August 24, 2013, the same year McCracken County opened its door. Except for 2015, 2016, and 2018 which resulted in lopsided outcomes as Paducah Tilghman has taken six of the nine previous games.
Last season, the Paducah Tilghman debuted the school’s new turf field at McRight and celebrated with a 54-14 victory under the guidance of head coach Sean Thompson. The last McCracken County victory against the Blue Tornado came on August 19, 2017, in a thrilling 20-19 finish.
The Blue Tornado finished with a 6-7, falling 30-24 in the 2022 Class 3A UK Healthcare Sports Medicine State Football Finals against Christian Academy of Louisville on November 18.
During Jonathan Smith’s first year as head coach for the Mustangs, McCracken County finished with a 2-9 record. The Mustangs fell in the 2022 Class 6A UK Healthcare Sports Medicine Finals against Meade County in a 41-34 contest.
Although both programs lost notable names to graduation after the 2022 season, many young Tornado and Mustang athletes are looking to step up and rise to the occasion against their opponents this season.
Kickoff on Saturday night will be at 7 p.m. at Marquette Stadium. Gates will open at McCracken County at 5 p.m.
