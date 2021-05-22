DRAFFENVILLE — Marshall County Schools has announced that Travis Ross will return to his alma mater to head the high school boys golf team this upcoming season.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to coach the golf team at Marshall County High School,” Ross said. “I would like to thank coach Keith Bell for the years of hard work and success he has put into the program. I hope I can pick up where he left off.”
Ross was a decorated golfer during his time at Marshall County. He was a member of the state championship team in 2007 and state runner-up team in 2008. He continued his career into college at Freed-Hardeman University.
“I hope I can provide the team with the resources it needs to achieve success for years to come,” Ross said. “I know the community of Marshall County takes pride in the golf team, and I hope to continue producing a team of which they can be proud.”
With being a part of the 2007 and 2008 golf teams at Marshall County, he was inducted into the 2019 Marshall County Hall of Fame class along with his teammates.
“We are excited to be able to hire Travis as our boys golf coach,” Marshall County Athletic Director Mike Johnson said. “He has been a player and a coach at Marshall and understands the expectations of the golf program. He will do a great job in leading our players and providing the coaching they need to chase a state title.”
Marshall County was third at last fall’s KHSAA championship, led by state individual medalist Jay Nimmo.
