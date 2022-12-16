PADSPTS-12-16-22 ELLIE ROOF SIGNING - PHOTO

On Wednesday, St. Mary senior Ellie Roof signed to continue her standout golfing career at Centre College with her parents Nicki and Kenny and brother Jack at her side. She has been a one-woman show for the Vikings since her former and future teammate at Centre College, Margaret Butts, graduated from St. Mary.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

“Today is a day I have been thinking about for a long time. When I was 12 years old, I wanted to play golf in college. Achieving this is not easy and would not be possible without the people in my life,” Roof said.

