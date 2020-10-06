There are two things in Jacqueline Roof’s DNA: softball and coaching.
And now, she’s headed to Dixon for both.
Late last week, Webster County officials announced the former Lone Oak, McCracken County and Campbellsville softball star will be the next coach of the Lady Trojans, taking over for Greg Pirtle, who resigned in early September to care for family.
Previously an assistant for the Lady Mustangs under Tony Hayden, and a coach for Kentucky Prospects 14U, it was two Webster County eighth graders on her Prospects travel team — Chloe Papineau and Hannah Yates — who notified Roof of the opening at their school, and urged her to apply.
“I kept thinking about it, and at first, I told them: ‘No, I’m not ready. Give it some time,’ ” Roof said. “But (two) Monday’s ago, they texted me again: ‘We think you should try. We believe you’ll get it.’ ”
So she pondered it again, and spoke with her immediate family full of player/coaches in father Gene and brothers Shawn, Eric and Jonathan.
“Do I apply for it? Do I wait?” Roof asked.
And they all ushered in the same response: “Just go do it.”
So she did, and in two weeks, she’ll be in charge of the Lady Trojans, a force in the Second Region with 107 wins since the beginning of the 2015 season.
Yates and Papineau are just young sprouts on the 2020-21 roster she inherits, which unfortunately didn’t get a chance to build in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19.
But there’s clearly some talent, as senior Jade Jerome (.297) and junior Gracie Thomas (.331) were both major contributors for a 2019 team that won 27 games before falling to Lyon County, 2-1, in the Second Region semifinals.
Now, it’s Roof’s talent, Roof’s schedule, Roof’s assistant coaches, Roof’s dugout, Roof’s practices, Roof’s program ... a notion that hasn’t quite set in her mind as she closes up this chapter at McCracken County High School.
“I think it hasn’t really set in yet,” Roof said last Friday. “The past 72 hours have been a roller coaster. I think — once I start moving and putting my stuff up, and I think on Oct. 17 when my last day hits — that’s when it will finally set in, that I’m going to start my career at the next step.
“Travel ball is different. You win or lose, and you don’t get fired or anything. Now that I’ve got to put the best nine kids out there, and every day ... we’re trying to win ... that’s different.”
Two concepts Roof hopes to bring with her to Dixon: family and winning. It makes sense, because she knows a lot about both.
She’s also expecting to maintain a robust schedule for the Lady Trojans, who have played some of the best teams across the state — and competitively — for the past decade.
“I want to go play big-name schools like Louisville Male, McCracken, Marshall, Warren East ... those bigger-name schools, so that way we can compete with them if it’s in regionals or state or wherever.
“I want to give back to the community — the athletes, and the young kids — and teach them the game that I’ve been taught all my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.