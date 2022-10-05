The Roof legacy in baseball continued last month as Paducah-Native Shawn Roof added to his elite resume while serving on the coaching staff for Team Germany in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers held in Regensburg, Germany.

“When I was asked by Manager Steve Janssen to join the Team Germany staff for the WBC Qualifier, I was thrilled. It’s been a dream of mine to get an opportunity to play or coach in an event like this,” Roof said. “The Olympics of Baseball. It was an honor to be named to the staff and represent Germany and compete with a chance to play in the World Baseball Classic in March against the best players in the world, on the biggest baseball stage in the world.”

