The Roof legacy in baseball continued last month as Paducah-Native Shawn Roof added to his elite resume while serving on the coaching staff for Team Germany in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers held in Regensburg, Germany.
“When I was asked by Manager Steve Janssen to join the Team Germany staff for the WBC Qualifier, I was thrilled. It’s been a dream of mine to get an opportunity to play or coach in an event like this,” Roof said. “The Olympics of Baseball. It was an honor to be named to the staff and represent Germany and compete with a chance to play in the World Baseball Classic in March against the best players in the world, on the biggest baseball stage in the world.”
Roof, a 2003 St. Mary Viking graduate, continued his baseball career after high school, playing for the University of Illinois for four years. From there, he was drafted in the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft by the Detroit Tigers. Roof played in the Tigers organization until 2011 before going to the Minnesota Twins organization for a year in 2012. From there, Roof began his coaching career in 2013.
“I’ve been playing baseball pretty much since I could walk. My dad played and coached professionally, and I wanted to be just like him,” He said. “So I knew from a young age that I wanted to pursue a career in professional baseball and have been very lucky to be in professional baseball since 2007, besides my one year coaching at Indiana University in 2015.”
The son of Gene Roof, who began his professional career with the GCL Cardinals in 1976, reached the Major League level in 1981. In 23 games, Gene Roof hit .300 and .267 in 1982. Once his playing career ended in 1983, he coached in Toledo from 1987-88 before his first Minor League managerial title in 1989. The elder Roof served as a first base coach for the Tigers from 1992 until 1995.
Along with his father’s career in professional baseball, he is the nephew of Phil Roof, Adrian Roof, David Roof, and Paul Roof. In addition, his brothers Eric and Jonathan coach at the collegiate level for Eastern Michigan University, and his sister Jacqueline coaches at McCracken County High School with the Lady Mustangs softball program.
Roof recalls one of his fondest memories goes back to 2010 while playing in spring training with the Tigers. He and his brother Eric played in an MLB Spring Training game against the Houston Astros, and their father Gene was the first base coach. His brother Eric snagged a couple of hits and drove in the go-ahead run.
“Getting to play with your brother and dad on the same team and your brother getting the game-winning hit was pretty special.”
The family business of baseball also branches out to the Haas family consisting of Lou Haas, Eddie Haas, Matt Haas, Danny Haas, and current St. Mary Viking head baseball coach Chris Haas.
“My grandmother was born in Germany, and I tried to qualify to play on the team when I was playing. Every country has different rules and qualifications to allow players to play, and I was unable to qualify,” He said. “But the coach at the time, Greg Frady, invited my dad to coach with Germany in the 2012 WBC Qualifier, and then I was lucky enough for Coach Frady to invite me to coach with Team Germany in the European Championship in 2014.”
It was in the Amarillo Sod Poodles clubhouse where Roof discovered the flier for the WBC. Roof has been a part of the managerial staff with the Sod Poodles since 2021, a part of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Before working with Amarillo, he worked with the Hillsboro Hops and Visalia Rawhide.
“This spring, there was a flier in our clubhouse looking for interest of players with German heritage to reach out to Steve to qualify to play,” Roof said. “I sent him an email immediately, and after a couple of phone calls, Steve added me to the staff. I can’t thank him enough for asking me to be a part of this. I know my grandmother would be so proud of me representing the country she grew up in.”
Another memory that Roof cherishes is with the Rawhide, which is a part of the California League. In 2019, the team won the High-A California League Championship.
The third came last month while getting the opportunity to coach for Team Deutschland.
“It’s hard to put into words what the WBC Qualifier experience was like. We put together a team we felt was very talented and felt like we had a good shot at qualifying,” Roof said. “Unfortunately, we came up just short. It hit me how special the event was when we lined up before Game 1 down the baselines, looking at the six flags behind the outfield fence, and they played the national anthems of Great Britain and Germany.”
The World Baseball Classic is an international baseball tournament modeled after the FIFA World Cup and was organized in response to the Olympic Committee’s decision to remove baseball as an Olympic sport in 2005.
“You could see the pride the players and the fans had in wearing their country’s colors and representing their respective countries. To see the players come together in such a short period and compete for something bigger than themselves was amazing,” He said. “The games were pressure-packed. Each pitch of every game had a chance to be the difference in the ballgame. You could feel the pressure on the field between each team and the waves of emotion.”
Team Germany faced Great Britain, South Africa, and the Czech Republic in the double-elimination tournament format. First, Germany lost to Great Britain 8-1 before taking an 11-5 victory over South Africa. After that, however, the team fell to the Czechs with an 8-4 loss.
“It was a short double elimination tournament and pressure-packed, but even though we didn’t qualify, it was a blast,” Roof said. “I got a chance to meet many great people and catch up with good friends from back in 2014, and the German people were so welcoming and accepting. I hope I get an opportunity to coach in the WBC again.”
With an extensive career in the baseball industry and a family history that baseball fans can search on Baseball-Reference and other notable sites, Roof’s advice goes to both young men and women.
“The advice I would give to not only young men but women as well is the game of baseball is very special. It has provided me with so many wonderful memories and opportunities that I would have never experienced if it wasn’t for being in the game,” He said. “It’s a tough game, but if you put your mind to it, you work hard every day, harder than you’ve worked for anything before, then you have a chance to do special things in baseball.”
