As the western Kentucky heat continues to thrive, one of the most iconic golf traditions in the area returns to Rolling Hills Country Club over the weekend.
The 66th Rolling Hills Invitational will kick off Saturday at 7 a.m. in the heart of Hendron Lone Oak at the country club, with the first group consisting of Eric Haney, Matt Ihnen, Colby Pennington, and Corey Robinson. Tee times will go throughout the day on Saturday, with the last group teeing off at 1 p.m.
With 108 golfers participating, one will look to add his name to an illustrious list of golfers who have won the tournament in three consecutive years.
Drake Stepter, the defending champion, will have all eyes on him.
The 2015 McCracken County graduate followed his 2021 opening-round 65 with a 68 for an 11-under-par 133, which was five strokes better than his winning score in 2020.
During the 2020 tournament, Stepter tallied a 138, starting the first day with a 68.
The defending champ finished with a putt for par on Sunday for a two-stroke win ahead of previous five-time winner Josh Rhodes.
The weather, which has been bothersome due to heat and humidity, will cool down with scattered showers on Saturday, with highs in the 80s. However, the tournament will be met with sunny skies on Sunday with similar highs.
