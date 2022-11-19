The Crittenden County Rockets season came to a close on Friday night as they competed in the Class 1A quarterfinals. They traveled to Holy Cross where they suffered a 24-12 loss.
Scoring came often for the Cougars, although it wasn’t until the start of the second quarter that points were put on the board. The Cougars kicked their game into gear to score 17 points in that second period while keeping the Rockets scoreless. They added another touchdown in the third quarter to make it 24-0.
