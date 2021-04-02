MAYFIELD — Mayfield Cardinal baseball kicked off its highly anticipated 2021 season with a home matchup against Crittenden County on Friday afternoon.
Despite a strong start from freshman pitcher Austin Ellis, Crittenden County opened the floodgates late to take down the Cardinals, 13-0, in six innings.
Ellis got the start for Mayfield and put in three solid innings of work, giving up one hit and one earned run, striking out nine batters and walking three.
Relief duties fell on sophomore J.J. Williams, but the Rockets broke through and scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to open up an 8-0 lead.
Another four runs in the top of the sixth put the Rockets ahead 13-0, putting them in the driver’s seat to close things out in six innings.
Crittenden junior pitcher Maddox Carlson finished off a stellar outing by pitching around an Ellis double in the bottom of the sixth to give the Rockets their second win of the season.
Carlson pitched six innings of scoreless ball, striking out six batters and walking three while giving up just five hits.
Crittenden County senior shortstop Gabe Mott punished Cardinal pitching in the Rockets win, going 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and two runs scored.
Mayfield will be back in action Saturday afternoon as they take on Bradford, Tennessee, and Carlisle County at Mayfield High School.
