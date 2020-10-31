In Henderson on Friday, the Crittenden County Rockets nearly came away with the upset of the Class 6A Colonels, but a missed PAT in the second quarter and a late fourth-quarter interception in the end zone led to a 10-9 loss on the road.
A makeshift game due to the ever-changing schedules of COVID-19 cancellations, the Rockets -- without star running back Xander Tabor -- remained defensively sound and kept the Colonels scoreless in the second half.
With the rushing attack mostly bottled up (33 attempts, 52 yards), Rockets quarterback Luke Crider nearly won it with his arm, going 11-for-23 with 164 yards passing. The Rockets came away with two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Crittenden and Henderson had not played since 1963, despite some near geography.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Crittenden Co. 3 6 0 0
Henderson Co. 3 7 0 0
SCORING PLAYS
C-Noah Perkins 27 field goal 7:29, 1st
H-Colton Evans 41 field goal 4:46, 1st
H-Edmund Brooks 6 run (Evans kick) 1:47, 2nd
C-Kaleb Nesbitt 70 pass from Luke Crider (kick blocked) 1:28, 2nd
TEAM TOTALS
First Downs: CCHS 9, HCHS 10
Penalties: CCHS 2-10, HCHS 7-55
Rushing: CCHS 33-52, HCHS 36-174
Passing: CCHS 11-24-2, 164, HCHS 7-14-1, 33
Total Yards: CCHS 216, HCHS 207
Fumbles/Lost: CCHS 1-1, HCHS 2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Crittenden: Caden McCalister 17-31, Braxton Winders 9-55, Crider 7-(-34). Henderson:
Jaheim Williams 6-53, Jordan Wright 10-18, Brooks 3-71, Ben Dalton 17-32.
Passing
Crittenden: Crider 11-23-2, 164 yds., Winders 0-1-0. Henderson: Dalton 7-14-1, 33 yds.
Receiving
Crittenden: McCalister 2-12, Preston Morgeson 2-40, Preston Turley 3-24, Nesbitt 2-79, Brysen Baker 1-7, Tyler Boone 1-2. Henderson: Brooks 2-2, Braden Coleman 3-29, Wright 2-2.
Records: Crittenden 6-2, Henderson 5-1
