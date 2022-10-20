Murray State’s Rob Perry was among the 16-player All-Preseason Team as announced by the Missouri Valley Conference from the home office in St. Louis, Mo.
Perry, from Orlando, Florida, is one of 12 newcomers to the Racers in the 2022-23 season, after a 1000-point career in three seasons at Stetson. In the 2019-20 season, he earned Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year honors while scoring 15.1 points per game and hauling in 5.1 rebounds. In the 2020-21 season, he scored 14.4 points per game with 79 assists. In the 2021-22 season, Perry averaged 15.9 points per game. Perry has scored 1,108 points in his collegiate career and has posted 44 games of double-figure scoring.
Murray State fans get their first chance to meet Coach Steve Prohm’s team Thursday (Oct. 20) at Racer Mania. The annual hoops-fest includes introductions of the Racer women’s and men’s teams, a 3-point and dunk contest, and a chance for fans to get autographs of the players. The free event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the CFSB Center.
The Racers open the season with a home exhibition against Brescia (Nov. 3) with the home opener (Nov. 12) vs Lindsey Wilson on Hall of Fame Weekend as former Racer men’s basketball alumni Paul King is inducted with the 2022 class. The regular season opener is at Saint Louis (Nov. 7) and will air on Bally Sports Midwest. The MVC opener for the Racers is at home (Dec. 1) against Illinois State.
